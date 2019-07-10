Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter's
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 10, 2019 11:09am   Comments
Share:
Why This Analyst Is Cautious On Lululemon, Carter's

DA Davidson is cautious on Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) and Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), according to a Tuesday note.

The Analyst And Rating:

DA Davison's John Morris maintains a Neutral rating on Lululemon and lowered his price target on Lululemon from $180 to $175.

Morris maintains a Neutral rating on Carter’s and lowered his price target from $105 to $91.

The Thesis

DA Davidson’s summer report calls for increased caution on Lululemon and Carter’s, and both names could be poised for a sell-off.

Morris says both names are showing an inflection in higher markdown depth that could dampen merchandise margins relative to expectations.

With Lululemon, the analyst says the company’s pricing architecture is not as robust as before and promotions are becoming more of a regular occurrence, and that upside to EPS is diminished.

“And yet, the stock’s premium to growth has widened to 65% over its long-term growth rate of 20%. We believe the stock’s multiple is likely to narrow as investors realize the earnings surprise upside is fast receding,” Morris wrote in the note.

The analyst also sees risk to Carter’s second-quarter merchandise margin, given reads of deeper promotions. Morris says the average price of SKU’s on markdown has declined by around 15%. As a result, the analyst lowered his gross margin estimates by 40 basis points and trimmed his second quarter earnings estimate from 80 cents to 78 cents.

Overall, Morris says the headwinds continue for brand apparel companies, but he continues to prefer Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) as a solid value name with potential upside for the Fall Back-To-School season.

Price Action

Lululemon shares were down 0.45% Wednesday, trading at $185.01. Carter’s shares were flat Wednesday morning. The stock is down 2% over the last five days.

Related Links

Lululemon Analyst Cuts Estimates But Remains Bullish

Analysts Raving About Lululemon's Big Quarter

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy
Jun 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson John MorrisAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + CRI)

Cramer Is Sticking With Lululemon
Wall Street Reacts To Nike's First Earnings Miss In 7 Years
Skittish Stocks Found New Momentum In June
Tariff Issues In The Foreground With Nike Q4 Earnings
Yeti Analysts See Tariffs As Contained Threat, Potential In Brick-And-Mortar Locations
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
NDAQMaintains108.0
WFCDowngrades
WSMMaintains56.0
VOYAMaintains66.0
UNMMaintains40.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wednesday's Market Minute: Mr. Powell Goes To Washington