Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Baird: Preclinical Data Inspires 'Early Optimism' In Lead Intellia Therapeutics Asset

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2019 10:49am   Comments
Share:
Baird: Preclinical Data Inspires 'Early Optimism' In Lead Intellia Therapeutics Asset

Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ: NTLA) gene editing drug seems to have the potential to disrupt the treatment of hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, according to Baird.

The Analyst

Madhu Kumar initiated coverage of Intellia Therapeutics with an Outperform rating and $23 price target.

The Thesis

Hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis, or hATTR, includes both hATTR polyneuropathy (hATTR-PN) and hATTR cardiomyopathy (hATTR-CM). The disorders have a global prevalence of around 10,000 and 40,000 patients, respectively, Kumar said in the Monday initiation note. (See his track record here.) 

While there are several newly approved agents to treat hATTR, all available drugs require chronic lifetime dosing, the analyst said. This spells a huge disruptive potential for one-time therapies that can achieve durable transthyretin suppression, he said. 

Intellia Therapeutics’ lead asset NTLA-2001 is a transthyretin CRISPR gene editing drug, and its preclinical data suggests “potentially transformative efficacy,” as it exhibited TTR suppression to levels that have shown to result in clinical benefit with other gene silencing technologies like RNAi, Kumar said. 

“While we recognize these results are very early, such findings give us optimism [in] NTLA-2001’s clinical potential." 

Intellia Therapeutics’ stock needs a “relatively long investment time horizon,” the analyst said, adding that the lead drug’s IND submission in 2020 could be a medium-term catalyst for shares.

Price Action

Intellia Therapeutics shares were trading higher by 1.28% at $15.88 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Sanofi's Dengue Vaccine, Veracyte Offering, Biogen Reports Positive Data

Latest Ratings for NTLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOutperform
Jun 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral
May 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NTLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Baird Gene EditingAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NTLA)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
CVNAReiterates22.0
HUYADowngrades
MAADowngrades107.0
LHXReinstates240.0
VRTSMaintains118.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

EUR/USD: Hopeful For A Recovery