Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On AptarGroup

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 08, 2019 4:19pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons Morgan Stanley Is Bullish On AptarGroup

The bullish case for packaging solutions company AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR) is based on expectations for upside versus consensus, new market opportunities and its exposure to the pharmaceutical sector being "mispriced," according to Morgan Stanley.

The Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Neel Kumar initiated coverage of Aptar with an Overweight rating and $144 price target.

The Thesis

Aptar's stock already trades at a multiple versus its packaging peers but remains justified amid expectations for the company to outperform versus consensus estimates, Kumar wrote in the note. The company's EBITDA should come in 4% to 7% above consensus estimates in 2020-2021 due to: 10% core growth in Pharma where EBITDA margins are around 36%, expectations for restructuring initiatives to drive 200 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion and consistent market out performance in the Food + Beverage business.

Other Products

Meanwhile, Kumar said the company's opportunities in the nasal spray market is not embedded in current estimates. Specifically, investors may be overlooking the true potential in nasal spray products which can be used to treat people suffering from schizophrenia, Parkinson's disease, autism, PSVT and obesity. Even if Aptar captures a fraction of market share from traditional delivery routes, it faces a "significant" opportunity.

Aptar's pharma business is more like a drug delivery device company than a packaging company, the analyst wrote. As such, the pharma business warrants a superior multiple valuation at 18 times, which is towards the high-end of the peer range. The more traditional packaging business command a multiple that is more in-line with its peers at 10.5 times.

Price Action

Shares of Aptar closed Monday lower by 0.5% at $123.99.

Related Links:

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Sol-Gel Technologies Shares Spike Higher

Latest Ratings for ATR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019Initiates Coverage OnOverweight
Feb 2019UpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jul 2018DowngradesHoldSell

View More Analyst Ratings for ATR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Morgan Stanley Neel Kumar packagingAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 8, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBLUUpgrades
AALDowngrades
CTSTDowngrades4.5
PNCMaintains136.0
UNPMaintains128.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Analyst Stays Bullish On Baidu, Says Futuristic Tech Applications Moving Toward Execution