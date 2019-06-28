Canaccord Genuity Bullish On Zynerba Ahead Of CBD Gel Trial Data
Investors continue to show interest in the medical possibilities of cannabis-derived cannabidiol, or CBD, eagerly watching Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) as it begins patient trials on a CBD-infused skin gel aimed at treating Fragile X syndrome.
Canaccord Genuity reiterated a bullish stance on the stock Thursday after meeting with Zynerba CEO Armando Anido.
The Analyst
Sumant Kulkarni reiterated a Buy rating on Zynerba with an $18 price target.
The Thesis
“We believe the stock presents a significant opportunity for risk-tolerant investors,” Kulkarni said in the note. (See his track record here.)
The 14-week trial for the Fragile X transdermal skin gel, Zygel, is on track for a data readout in the second half of 2019, the analyst said.
If the results show some success, Zynerba hopes to gain approval in 2021.
Canaccord Genuity is modeling a 50% probability of approval for the FXS treatment.
The company is also expecting open-label data on the use of the drug for developmental and epileptic encephalopathies in the third quarter of 2019, but the trial for Fragile X treatment is the bigger inflection point, Kulkarni said.
Price Action
Zynerba shares were up 3.07% on Friday morning to $13.30.
Latest Ratings for ZYNE
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2019
|Assumes
|Buy
|Sep 2018
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
