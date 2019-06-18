RBC Says Facebook's Libra Could Be A 'Watershed Moment' For Cryptocurrency
Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB)'s launch of its own branded digital currency called Libra could prove to be a "watershed moment," according to RBC Capital Markets.
The Analyst
RBC's Mark Mahaney maintains an Outperform rating on Facebook with a $250 price target.
The Thesis
Facebook's Libra addresses the need to create a digital currency and infrastructure to power the "internet of money," Mahaney wrote in a note. The platform will be built on a blockchain backed by a reserve of assets that gives the digital currency intrinsic value. The platform will also be overseen by the independent Libra Association.
Facebook's "White Paper" on Libra calls for a new programming language for the Libra protocol called Move, Mahaney wrote. Transactions will be based on user-defined smart contracts based on the new protocol.
Overall, Facebook's goal is to create "a decentralized, programmable database designed to support a low-volatility cryptocurrency that will have the ability to serve as an efficient medium of exchange for billions of people around the world."
Facebook's initiative boasts similarities to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)'s launch of the iOS platform to developers more than 10 years ago, according to Mahaney.
Price Action
Shares of Facebook were trading higher by 2.4% at $193.50 ahead of Tuesday's market open.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Apr 2019
|Upgrades
|Hold
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
