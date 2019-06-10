Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aaron's Analyst Says Partnership With Wayfair Could Add 4-27% To EPS

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 10, 2019 10:47am   Comments
Share:
Aaron's Analyst Says Partnership With Wayfair Could Add 4-27% To EPS

Channel checks conducted during the second quarter uncovered a partnership between Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) and Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W), according to KeyBanc Capital Markets.

The Analyst

Bradley Thomas maintained an Overweight rating on Aaron's and raised the price target from $72 to $75.

The Thesis

Recent check reveal that Progressive Leasing was added as a financing alternative on Wayfair’s site in April, Thomas said in a Sunday note. (See his track record here.)

Aaron's acquired the virtual lease-to-own company in 2014.

Although Wayfair’s proprietary credit card offering seems to remain the primary credit offering, Progressive has been embedded as a choice on each eligible item and at checkout, the analyst said. The new partnership with Wayfair could add 4-27 percent to Aaron's annualized EPS, he said. 

Thomas projects the partnership will be accretive at the lower end of this range initially and could grow to the high end or even exceed the estimate in the next three to four years, if Wayfair ramps like other furniture retailers.

KeyBanc raised its EPS estimate for 2020 from $4.50 to $4.55 to reflect the latest partnership with Wayfair and a growing partnership with Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY).

Aaron's continues to be “one of our favorite ideas, supported by the opportunity for national account roll-outs at Progressive," the analyst said. 

Price Action

Aaron's shares were up 4.77 percent at $58.43 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Best Buy Analyst Says Progressive Leasing Partnership Could Boost Sales

Photo by Dwight Burdette/Wikimedia

Latest Ratings for AAN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018MaintainsBuyBuy
Sep 2018MaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jul 2018MaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bradley Thomas KeyBanc Capital Markets retailAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAN + BBY)

The Week In Cannabis: Gillibrand's Legalization Plan, Analyst Ratings, South Africa's CBD Store, And Some Legal News
30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Wedbush: Best Buy Has Strong Growth Formula, But Higher Tariffs Are Looming Issue
Mid-Afternon Market Update: L Brands Rises After Q1 Results; Bluegreen Vacations Shares Plummet
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; S&W Seed Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Best Buy Profit Tops Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Salesforce To Buy Tableau Software For $15.7B