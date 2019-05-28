Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Activision Blizzard
Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) have fallen more than 10 percent in May and investors may want to consider buying the dip, according to Goldman Sachs.
The Analyst
Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng upgraded Activision Blizzard from Neutral to Buy with a 12-month price target lifted from $50 to $54. The stock was also added to Goldman's "Americas Conviction List."
The Thesis
Activision Blizzard has underperformed the S&P 500 index since early May in reaction to a disappointing first-quarter report and concerns related to "Call of Duty" development challenges, Ng wrote in a note.
The near-term weakness should be seen as a buying opportunity at a time when the company is accelerating content updates for core brands. "Overwatch" engagement should see an uptick after the introduction of "Storm Rising (PvE)" while early data points suggest monetization improvements for "Hearthstone" in reaction to the "Rise of Shadows" expansion.
Ng said the bullish case for Activision Blizzard is also based on expectations for a "more substantial" content launch and earnings inflection in 2020 and beyond. The company could increase new paid content options for "Overwatch," launch a "Call of Duty" mobile game and release "Diablo Immortal" in 2019 followed by a "Diablo 4" launch in 2021.
There are also rumors of a "Warcraft" augmented reality mobile game, which offers the potential for even more upside to current expectations.
Price Action
Activision Blizzard's stock traded higher by 3.5 percent to $43.78 at time of publication Tuesday.
Related Links:
Reports Of Developer Shakeup On 'Call Of Duty' Hit Activision Blizzard's Stock
Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions
"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" screenshot courtesy of Activision Blizzard.
Latest Ratings for ATVI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Neutral
|Buy
|May 2019
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Equal-Weight
|Apr 2019
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Call of DutyAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.