Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Activision Blizzard

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2019 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Goldman Sachs Says Buy The Dip In Activision Blizzard

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) have fallen more than 10 percent in May and investors may want to consider buying the dip, according to Goldman Sachs.

The Analyst

Goldman Sachs analyst Michael Ng upgraded Activision Blizzard from Neutral to Buy with a 12-month price target lifted from $50 to $54. The stock was also added to Goldman's "Americas Conviction List."

The Thesis

Activision Blizzard has underperformed the S&P 500 index since early May in reaction to a disappointing first-quarter report and concerns related to "Call of Duty" development challenges, Ng wrote in a note.

The near-term weakness should be seen as a buying opportunity at a time when the company is accelerating content updates for core brands. "Overwatch" engagement should see an uptick after the introduction of "Storm Rising (PvE)" while early data points suggest monetization improvements for "Hearthstone" in reaction to the "Rise of Shadows" expansion.

Ng said the bullish case for Activision Blizzard is also based on expectations for a "more substantial" content launch and earnings inflection in 2020 and beyond. The company could increase new paid content options for "Overwatch," launch a "Call of Duty" mobile game and release "Diablo Immortal" in 2019 followed by a "Diablo 4" launch in 2021.

There are also rumors of a "Warcraft" augmented reality mobile game, which offers the potential for even more upside to current expectations.

Price Action

Activision Blizzard's stock traded higher by 3.5 percent to $43.78 at time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

Reports Of Developer Shakeup On 'Call Of Duty' Hit Activision Blizzard's Stock

Microsoft, Sony Team Up To Work On Gaming Experiences, AI Solutions

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 4" screenshot courtesy of Activision Blizzard.

Latest Ratings for ATVI

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019UpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2019DowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight
Apr 2019Initiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for ATVI
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Call of DutyAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 28, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For May 22, 2019
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Fed Minutes
Reports Of Developer Shakeup On 'Call Of Duty' Hit Activision Blizzard's Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Anaplan Jumps Following Upbeat Q1 Results; Kezar Life Sciences Shares Slide