Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla Shorts Have Made A $1B Profit This Month
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 21, 2019 10:34am   Comments
Share:
Tesla Shorts Have Made A $1B Profit This Month

It’s been a brutal month for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) investors, with the stock down 15.3 percent on concerns about demand for Tesla vehicles and the company’s ongoing cash burn. Tesla carries one of the largest short positions in the market, however, and Tesla short sellers are having a very profitable month of May.

Rebound Year For Tesla Shorts

With Tesla shares now trading below $200, Tesla short sellers have made a net profit of more than $1.07 billion in May, according to S3 Partners analyst Ihor Dusaniwsky. He said May has been one of the most profitable single months for Tesla short sellers since 2016.

“TSLA shorts are having a rebound year, up $3.88 billion in mark-to-market profits in less than five months in 2019 versus mark-to-market losses of -$1.40 billion in 2018, -$3.56 billion in 2017 and -$400 million in 2016,” he wrote in a Monday report.

Despite big profits, Tesla short sellers have been aggressively adding to their positions throughout 2019.

Tesla’s short position is up 50.2 percent this year to 12.8 million shares. Even after the first two weeks of May, Dusaniwsky said short covering has been limited. In the past week, S3 reported 834,000 Tesla short shares have been covered. Tesla remains the second largest U.S. equity short position, trailing Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

Short Squeeze Off The Table

While Tesla shorts rack up the gains, Dusaniwsky said the chances of a short squeeze in the near term are slim.

“With Tesla short sellers making back more of than half of the mark-to-market losses they had incurred since 2016 and stock loan availability plentiful (shares shorted are nowhere near the almost 42 million shares shorted in early 2018) there is very little chance of the mother of all short squeezes occurring in the near future,” Dusaniwsky said.

Tesla shares are now down 43 percent overall in the past six months. Shares traded around $199.02 at time of publication.

Related Links:

Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla Bear-Case Scenario Price Target To $10, Highlights Slowing Demand

Wedbush Lowers Tesla Price Target, Shares Fall Below $200

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
May 2019MaintainsOutperform
May 2019MaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
May 2019DowngradesOutperformPeer Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ihor Dusaniwsky S3 PartnersAnalyst Color Short Ideas Top Stories Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSLA)

Huawei Extension, Alphabet Decision To Work With Company, Appear To Support Stocks
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Morgan Stanley Lowers Tesla Bear-Case Scenario Price Target To $10, Highlights Slowing Demand
Tesla Shares Under Pressure Again After Morgan Stanley Lowers Price Target
A Look At Benzinga Pro's 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 20, 2019
Short Sellers Making Bank Following Tesla's Technical Breakdown
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

XRP/USD Still Pushing For Higher Consolidation