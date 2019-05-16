RBC Upgrades KB Home, Sees Recovery And Better Pricing
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is seeing recovery in key markets and better pricing, leading RBC to upgrade the stock.
The Analyst
RBC’s Mike Dahl upgraded KBH from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $25 to $30.
The Thesis
With signs of recovery in key Western U.S. markets, growing orders and the company’s ability to get better prices, KB Home is set for better margins in the second half of the fiscal year, Dahl wrote in an upgrade note. KB Home officials said they expected as much when they reported first-quarter earnings back at the end of March.
The stock is also trading at a low value despite a solid year-to-date rally, Dahl said.
KH Home is one of the larger homebuilders in the country, with about $4.5 billion in revenue in 2018 and more than 11,000 closings. It has a strong market in California, where the real estate market is starting to see some recovery from recent slowness.
Price Action
KB Home stock was trading up 2.7 percent Thursday morning at $27.54 per share.
Related Links:
KB Homes Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss, Note Interest Rate Effect
KeyBanc Raises Lennar's Price Target On Housing Market Optimism
Latest Ratings for KBH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Sector Perform
|Outperform
|May 2019
|Upgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Overweight
|Apr 2019
|Upgrades
|Underweight
|Neutral
View More Analyst Ratings for KBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: homebuilders Housing Mike Dahl RBC Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.