Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KB Homes Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss, Note Interest Rate Effect

Dave Royse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2019 11:45am   Comments
Share:
KB Homes Analysts React To Q1 Earnings Beat, Revenue Miss, Note Interest Rate Effect

With lower mortgage rates giving homebuilders optimism about growth, sell-side analysts are easing into more bullish territory on KB Home (NYSE: KBH) despite a mixed earnings report this week. 

KB reported first-quarter earnings of 31 cents per share Tuesday, beating estimates by a nickel — but missed on revenue by nearly $20 million. While orders for new homes were slightly below a year ago, they were still better than expected, and the company said it plans about three dozen new communities in the second quarter.

KB officials said they’re feeling buoyed by what the company sees as improving market conditions, which they said should generate stronger revenue in the second half of 2019.

KB stock rose in after-hours trading Tuesday after that optimistic report, which was a bit of a counter to weak federal home start data released earlier in the day.

The government report Tuesday said groundbreakings for single-family homes in the U.S. were at their lowest in 18 months in February.

The Analysts

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Kenneth Zener maintained a Sector Weight rating on KB.

Buckingham Research Group analyst Megan McGrath maintained a Neutral stance on KBH and raised the price target from $24 to $27.

The Theses

KeyBanc's Zener cited projections for better orders and the company’s stronger margin outlook in raising EPS estimates for the coming two fiscal years.

The analyst raised the FY 2019E earnings per share estimate from $2.10 to $2.50 and lifted the FY 2020E EPS estimate from $2.39 to $2.94.

Buckingham's McGrath noted the company’s revenue miss, but said things are looking up.

“We are encouraged by the improvement in order trends and margins and we believe these factors will be enough to continue upward momentum in the stock,” McGrath said in a Wednesday note. 

Investors also should be heartened by KBH’s bullish outlook on the overall construction market, and said low interest is what’s keeping housing viable, the analyst said. 

“KBH attributes the majority of the improvement to the recent pullback in mortgage rates." 

Price Action

KB Home’s stock price continued to rise Wednesday. The stock was trading higher by 0.71 percent at $24.25 at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Raymond James Steps To The Sidelines On KB Home After 25% Run

Analysts Slash KB Home Targets Following Guidance Cut 

Latest Ratings for KBH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2019Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Mar 2019BuckinghamMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Feb 2019Evercore ISI GroupDowngradesOutperformIn-Line

View More Analyst Ratings for KBH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Analyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Real Estate Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBH)

Yields In Focus Again As 10-Year Falls Below 2.4%; Homebuilder Earnings Digested
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of International Trade, Current Account Data
11 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2019
4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
KB Home Trades Higher Following Q1 Earnings Beat
10 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aphria Chairman: 'Short-Seller Report Was A Wake-Up Call'