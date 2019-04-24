Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lululemon Will Enter The Shoe Game: Here's Why It's Important
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 24, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
Share:
Lululemon Will Enter The Shoe Game: Here's Why It's Important

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) said Wednesday it's finally making its own footwear line.

What Happened

After previously partnering with sneaker brand APL, and presumably seeing how many pairs it was able to sell, Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said he learned a lot through the collaboration and is ready to start selling branded footwear.

“We tested and we learned a lot on footwear and what we learned is: The guest resonates with us selling footwear,” Bloomberg quoted McDonald as saying. “We believe we have identified an opportunity that will be unique to us in the marketplace.”

How the company will differentiate its footwear line remains to be seen, but the brand has a cult-like following and if it can come up with another hit product, the payoff could make the decision look very adept.

Why It's Important

Sneaker expert Matt Powell told Benzinga last summer a footwear line from Lululemon could potentially surpass its apparel sales if the right customer is reached.

“It is hard to start a footwear brand, but not impossible,” Powell said at the time. "With the sensibility of the brand and their extremely loyal following, they could use that to their advantage."

Lululemon is arguably the only company that has enough momentum in the athleisure space to be able to come into the footwear industry and steal market share from giants Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and Adidas AG (ADR) (OTC: ADDYY). With how laser-focused both brands are on appealing more to the female-demographic, Lululemon infringing on that turf could create a headache for the footwear giants.

What's Next

Given how Lululemon is coming into favor with the Gen Z cohort, after reaching new survey highs in Piper Jaffray’s semi-annual Taking Stock With Teens survey, it appears to be a good time for the brand to throw their iron into the footwear fire.

Lululemon's stock traded around $177 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Bank Of America: Expect Lululemon To Continue To Take Market Share

Lululemon Has Room For Valuation, Earnings Upside This Year

Posted-In: Calvin McDonald Matt PowellAnalyst Color News Retail Sales Top Stories Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + ADDYY)

Adidas Signs Beyoncé, Will Relaunch Ivy Park Line, Create Signature Shoe, Apparel
Wedbush: Nike's Increased Mid-Market Focus Bodes Well For Shoe Carnival, Famous Footwear
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Jim Cramer Advised His Viewers On Canopy Growth, DowDuPont And More
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Analysts Raving About Lululemon's Big Quarter
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EBAYMaintains34.5
WDCReiterates60.0
WATMaintains230.0
WRBMaintains56.0
MRVLMaintains29.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canadian Pacific Analysts Remain Bullish On Railroad's Prospects Despite Q1 Miss