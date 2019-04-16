Nomura Initiates Micron At Neutral, Sees Positives And Negatives To The Stock
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) is back on track in 2019 after a rough 2018, but one Wall Street analyst says investors can expect more mixed performance from Micron shares ahead.
The Analyst
Nomura Instinet analyst David Wong initiated coverage of Micron with a Neutral rating and $45 price target.
The Thesis
Wong said in a note there are several positives to investing in Micron at this point:
- Micron’s profitability profile has improved dramatically, hitting record gross margins of between 50 and 60 percent in recent years.
- Competition in the memory market has consolidated to just three primary players: Micron, Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF).
- When the memory market recovery takes hold, Micron should be able to maintain an earnings multiple in the high single-digits or low double-digits.
- However, Micron is still facing too many headwinds for Wong to recommend the stock:
- The global DRAM and NAND markets are still in a cyclical downturn, with January and February sales dropping 28 percent and 33 percent, respectively.
- While competition has consolidated, Samsung has much more financial resources than Micron to improve its technology.
- Memory manufacturing is a capital-intensive business, with Micron’s capex as a percent of revenue peaking at above 40 percent in recent years.
As a result, Wong applied an earnings multiple of just 10 to his fiscal 2021 EPS estimate to arrive at his $45 price target.
“This multiple represents a PEG ratio of about 1, reflecting Micron’s moderate growth potential applied to an earnings estimate that represents a normal period of profitability (between peak and trough),” he wrote.
Price Action
Micron's stock traded higher by 1.3 percent to $42.36 per share Tuesday morning.
Related Links:
Morgan Stanley Downgrades Micron, Says Street Outlook 'Too Optimistic'
Nomura Initiates Coverage On Semi Stocks, Picks AMD And Intel As Winners
Latest Ratings for MU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2019
|Nomura
|Initiates Coverage On
|Neutral
|Apr 2019
|Cowen & Co.
|Downgrades
|Outperform
|Market Perform
|Apr 2019
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
View More Analyst Ratings for MU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: David Wong NomuraAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.