Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bank Of America Hikes Pfizer Price Target, Estimates Citing Orphan Drug Catalysts
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2019 1:03pm   Comments
Share:
Bank Of America Hikes Pfizer Price Target, Estimates Citing Orphan Drug Catalysts

Large-cap pharma stocks have seen a mixed performance in year to date, and among this group, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) is poised to benefit from some key second-half catalysts, according to an analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The Analyst

Jason Gerberry reiterated a Buy rating on Pfizer and raised the price target from $45 to $48, attributing the revision to higher estimates, with double-digit EPS growth in the 2020-2023 timeframe and pipeline optionality.

The Thesis

Pfizer may soon transform from being a fringe player in the orphan drugs to a mainstream company, given three upcoming catalysts in the segment, Gerberry said in a note.

The analyst sees the Vyndaqel launch in cardiomyopathy as a catalyst, citing bullish feedback of KOL physicians on immediate conversion of existing U.S. patients. Long-term orphan drug launch analysis suggests scope for market expansion and in turn upside to BofA's above-consensus forecast, the analyst added. Gerberry estimates peak sales of $2 billion for the drug.

Gerberry also sees upside optionality in DMD gene therapy candidate ‘9926 for which a Phase 1 data readout is scheduled for mid-2019. If the data is positive, the analyst said, Pfizer can directly launch a Phase 3 trial by year-end 2019, same as the timeline for the lead competitor Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT).

The analyst said the Phase 3 data for rivipansel in Phase 3 sickle cell anemia is likely to be the third catalyst.

Collectively, the three catalysts could lead to 3-6 percent valuation upside and possible re-rate on validation of orphan pipeline.

Price Action

Pfizer's stock traded around $42.84 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

6 Gene Therapy M&A Targets On The Radar

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates, Clinical Trials, Earnings And IPOs

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2019Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2019ArgusUpgradesNeutralOutperform
Jan 2019Credit SuisseUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PFE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Jason Gerberry RivipanselAnalyst Color Long Ideas Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + SRPT)

6 Gene Therapy M&A Targets On The Radar
Cyclacel Drops After Study Supporting Cancer Drug's Mechanism Of Action
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Sage's Postpartum Depression Drug, Pfizer Invests In Gene Therapy Company
A New Look For The Barron's 400 ETF
Morgan Stanley Drops Bearish Exelixis Stance, Sees 'Limited Downside Risk'
Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bank Of America, Sarepta, Wendy's And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wynn Tests Key Technical Level Following Macau Revenue Beat