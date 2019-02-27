Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Planet Fitness Shares Flex After Strong Q4 Report
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 27, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Planet Fitness Shares Flex After Strong Q4 Report
Related PLNT
Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
Planet Fitness +4.6% post Q4 results (Seeking Alpha)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) shares are trading higher after the company reported a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat Tuesday.

The company guided to a FY19 sales increase of 15 percent year-over-year and 25-percent higher adjusted earnings per share.

The Analyst

Wedbush analyst James Hardiman maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $55 to $60.

The Thesis

Planet Fitness once again put up a solid quarter, most notably with respect to re-acceleration of same-store sales following three straight quarters of deceleration, Hardiman said in a Wednesday note. 

“The bigger news in our view is the significant increase in projected store openings this year, evidence that the 2018 uptick was not a one-year outlier but instead at least potentially a ‘new normal.'" 

Planet Fitness' fourth-quarter equipment sales were up 24 percent to $82 million. Re-equipment sales accounted for 44 percent of the full-year equipment sales compared to 38 percent a year ago, Hardiman said. 

New store equipment placements for the year were driven by 230 store openings in 2018, the analyst said, adding that the company expects to open 225 stores in 2019.

“It was just a quarter ago when the company targeted significantly more openings for 2018, and so the 2019 target would seem to suggest a new and higher normal going forward.”

Price Action

Planet Fitness shares were up 2.99 percent at $58.61 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Jefferies On Specialty Retail: Planet Fitness Loses Muscle, Genesco Fits Perfect

From Planet Fitness To Camping World, BofA Picks Lifestyle Brands Likely To Benefit From Tax Reform

Photo by Anthony 92931/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for PLNT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Nov 2018MacquarieDowngradesOutperformNeutral
Sep 2018GuggenheimMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for PLNT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: James HardimanAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLNT)

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Even After Earnings Beat, Analysts Aren't Buying Macy's