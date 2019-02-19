Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi Over Coca-Cola

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 19, 2019 3:11pm   Comments
Share:
Why Macquarie Prefers Pepsi Over Coca-Cola
Related PEP
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019
Macquarie Upgrades PepsiCo To Outperform, Prefers Over Coca-Cola (TalkMarkets)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), under the leadership of new CEO Ramon Laguarta, is well-positioned to deliver sustainable 4-6-percent sales growth, according to Macquarie.

The Analyst

Analyst Caroline Levy upgraded PepsiCo from Neutral to Outperform with a price target lifted from $107 to $126.

The Thesis

Laguarta presented a credible strategy to investors to accelerate sales growth by "doubling down on what is working" and moving quicker to fix problems, Levy said in the Tuesday upgrade note.

The beverage company is not only looking to become faster than its peers, but stronger by re-investing cost savings in the business and becoming a better and more sustainable company through a "performance with purpose" strategy aided by the SodaStream acquisition, the analyst said. 

Unlike some of PepsiCo's peers, the parent company of Gatorade and Doritos will likely show gross margin expansion this year, Levy said. This would represent an "impressive feat" given multiple cost headwinds like input and transport pressures, she said. 

Macquarie's revised $126 price target is based on a P/E multiple of 23 times 2019 estimates of $5.51 and 21 times 2020 estimates of $6.01.

This is a premium multiple versus rival The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) given the sell-side firm's expectations for PepsiCo to show 5-percent annual sales growth on average over the next three years along with 8-9-percent EPS growth from 2020 through 2023. 

Price Action

PepsiCo shares were up 0.13 percent at $116.06 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Legacy Of Outgoing PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi

Which Beverages Stocks Will Pop? UBS Weigh In On The Sector

Latest Ratings for PEP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Feb 2019BarclaysMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Feb 2019Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for PEP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: beverages Caroline LevyAnalyst Color Long Ideas Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KO + PEP)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Cisco, Coca-Cola, IBM, Tesla And More
Deere Valentine: Tractor Maker's Latest Results Not Exactly A Love Letter To Shareholders
The Street's Reaction To Coca-Cola's Dip
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Pioneering Study To Assess Hemp-Derived Cannabinoids In Brain Injury Recovery