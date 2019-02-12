Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cinemark Vs. AMC: Analyst Weighs In On Theater Stocks
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 12, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
Cinemark Vs. AMC: Analyst Weighs In On Theater Stocks
Related CNK
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For November 2, 2018
Disney to unfreeze U.S. box office in back half (Seeking Alpha)
Related
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019
Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'
Disney to unfreeze U.S. box office in back half (Seeking Alpha)

Summer blockbuster movie season is still several months away, but one Wall Street analyst gave investors a sneak preview of what to expect from two popular movie theater stocks on Tuesday.

The Analyst

MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler reiterated his Buy rating and $47 price target for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK). He also reiterated his Neutral rating for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) but lowered his price target from $19 to $15.

The Thesis

AMC will have some hurdles to clear in 2019, Handler said. While the outlook for the U.S. box office this year is positive overall, Handler has some concerns about the UK market for AMC. In 2018, AMC reported 3.4 percent growth in UK revenue and record UK attendance thanks several UK-centric movies, including “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Peter Rabbit” and “Mary Poppins Returns.” Handler said AMC will have a tough time with those comps in 2019.

At the same time, Handler is bullish on Cinemark and said the company’s MovieClub service should help generate industry-leading 2019 U.S. attendance growth.

“A likely high-single digit dividend increase (for a fourth consecutive year), when year end earnings are announced towards the end of the month, also furthers the appeal of an attractive income stream for investors,” Handler wrote in the note. Cinemark already pays a 3.5 percent dividend yield.

Handler said Brazil, which accounts for about 45 percent of Cinemark’s international revenue, is off to a hot start to 2019, generating 14 percent constant-currency revenue growth in the month of January. That growth included a 12 percent jump in attendance and a 2 percent increase in pricing.

Related Links:

The Street Weighs In On Disney's Q4 Earnings, ESPN And Streaming Among Highlights

Act Of Desperation? Helios And Matheson Wants To Spin Off MoviePass As Separate Company

Latest Ratings for CNK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019Loop CapitalInitiates Coverage OnHold
Nov 2018B. Riley FBRMaintainsBuyBuy
Nov 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CNK
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Eric Handler MKM Partners MovieClubAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CNK + AMC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 1, 2019
Pachter: Video Game Stocks Are 'Relatively Recession-Proof'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Piper Jaffray Applauds Restaurant Brands, Highlights Ongoing Momentum

Cannabis-Focused HCM Company Wurk Raises $11 Million