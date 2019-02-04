Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Raises Post Holdings Price Target After Q1 Beat

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 04, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Raises Post Holdings Price Target After Q1 Beat
Related POST
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Post Holdings Announces Commencement of Consent Solicitation for its 5. ... (GuruFocus)

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE: POST) reported first-quarter revenue and EBITDA that were ahead of expectations Thursday and raised its FY19 guidance.

The results highlight resilience, with a combination of stable cereal sales from value consumers and incremental growth from premium licensed brands, according to Wells Fargo. 

The company was also able to manage capacity to resume growth in the nutrition space, while the refrigerated business has potential for EBITDA growth in the mid-single digits, the sell-side firm said.  

The Analyst

Wells Fargo’s John Baumgartner maintained an Outperform rating on Post Holdings and raised the price target from $114 to $120.

The Thesis

Post Holdings reported adjusted EBITDA of $293 million, significantly ahead of the Street’s expectation of $279 million. Net sales, adjusted gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin were all higher than expected, Baumgartner said in a Monday note. 

The cereal maker raised the lower end of its adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY19, taking the range from $1.19-$1.24 billion to $1.20-$1.24 billion.

Wells Fargo increased its FY19 EBITDA estimate from $1.235 billion to $1.24 billion. EPS estimates for FY19 and FY20 were raised from $4.85 to $5.32 and from $6.05 to $6.27, respectively.

Post Holdings holds upside potential for FY19 EBITDA from volume growth and cost synergies, while free cash flow generation could reduce leverage by the end of the year, Baumgartner said. Despite these positives, Post Holdings stock trades at a 10-percent discount to U.S. food peers, and execution and upside are not priced in, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Post Holdings shares were down 0.8 percent at $96.37 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links

60 Biggest Movers From Friday

Wells Fargo Encouraged With Bob Evans Brand After Meeting With Post Management

Public domain photo via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for POST

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019PiperJaffrayDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for POST
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: food stocksAnalyst Color Earnings News Guidance Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (POST)

60 Biggest Movers From Friday
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Earnings Scheduled For January 31, 2019
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
51 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Clorox Profit Tops Expectations