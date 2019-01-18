Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Bull Weighs Impact Of Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance Cut, Battery Replacement
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 18, 2019 10:50am   Comments
Share:
Apple Bull Weighs Impact Of Taiwan Semiconductor Guidance Cut, Battery Replacement
Related AAPL
Google Buys Smartwatch Tech And Know-How From Fossil
Morgan Stanley Breaks Down Qualcomm's Best Legal Strategy With Apple
Apple's Services another "shoe to drop" - Bernstein (Seeking Alpha)
Related TSM
Ahead Of Earnings, Traders Embrace Bearish Chip ETF
Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019
Musk Slashes Tesla's Workforce (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Semiconductor foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM) recently warned of a revenue shortfall for its March quarter, and RBC Capital Markets looked into the implications for beleaguered Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The Analyst

Analyst Amit Daryanani maintained an Outperform rating on Apple shares with a $185 price target.

The Thesis

TSMC, which supplies processors for iPhones, guided to a 22-percent quarter-over-quarter decline and a 13-14-percent year-over-year drop in Q1 revenue to a range of $7.3 billion to $7.4 billion, Daryanani said in a Thursday note.

Apple sold about 11 million iPhone batteries in 2018, notably ahead of the 1-2 million that were expected. The bulk of the battery replacement took place in the December quarter after the new phone lineup was launched, the analyst said.  

Normalization of battery replacement costs ahead of the new phone launch could benefit the new cycle as comps ease, Daryanani said. 

Reports of slower hiring at Apple, if true, are a prudent move, he said. That said, the analyst expects Apple's R&D spending to continue to grow.

"We think iPhone weakness would have to persist for several quarters before we see notable cost reduction measures." 

Investors may be bracing for March quarter EPS of $11.50-$12, according to RBC Capital Markets. 

With Apple's decision to reclassify revenues across hardware and services categories, the company will now be adding $2.56 billion to services revenues to reflect the deferred value of Maps, Siri and free iCloud services, which were previously bundled with product sales, Daryanani said. 

This will reduce revenue across the hardware categories by an equivalent amount, the analyst said. 

Even as investors wait for more clarity from the March quarter results, RBC said Apple's risk-reward profile is attractive. 

The Price Action

Apple shares were trading up by more than 1 percent at $157.47 at the time of publication Friday, while Taiwan Semiconductor was up nearly 1 percent at $36.65. 

Related Links:

Apple Announces $1B Austin Campus, Investments In Cities Nationwide

Robert Kricheff Discusses Changing Valuation Models In New Book 'That Doesn't Work Anymore'

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Latest Ratings for AAPL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Jan 2019NomuraMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Jan 2019Canaccord GenuityMaintainsBuyBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AAPL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amit Daryanani Apple Suppliers iPhone RBC Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + TSM)

Google Buys Smartwatch Tech And Know-How From Fossil
Morgan Stanley Breaks Down Qualcomm's Best Legal Strategy With Apple
Apple Watches Could Be Covered by Insurance, In Boost To Wearables Sector
Upcoming Earnings: Video Streaming Giant Netflix To Report After The Bell Thursday
Ahead Of Earnings, Traders Embrace Bearish Chip ETF
Earnings Scheduled For January 17, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MDRXKeyBancUpgrades0.0
ANETNomuraUpgrades260.0
CNPRBC CapitalUpgrades34.0
FISVOppenheimerUpgrades88.0
FNDUBSUpgrades37.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Smart Solutions Needed To Connect The Smart Cities Of The future

'It Pays to be Vertical,' Curaleaf CEO Tells Cannabis Capital Conference