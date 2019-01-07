Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says

Priya Nigam , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 11:56am   Comments
Share:
Molson Coors On Track To Outperform Beer Peers, Susquehanna Says
Related TAP
Bank of America's Favorite Stock Ideas For 2019
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
CES Headlines Action-Packed Week (Stocks To Watch Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Although shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP) have lost 8 percent in the last three months, the stock has outperformed other beer stocks. The company’s shares are now trading below tobacco stocks and its valuation appears attractive, according to Susquehanna.

The Analyst

Analyst Pablo Zuanic maintains a Positive rating on Molson Coors and reduced the price target from $79 to $71.

The Thesis

Molson Coors’ U.S. volumes continue to lag the industry and Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD), Zuanic said in a Monday note.

Coors Light gaining share from Bud Light will not be enough, as the light segment is continuing to lose share to the large number of emerging alternatives, the analyst said.

Despite these factors, Molson Coors has more aggressive profit margin expansion, EPS and FCF targets for 2019, which could help its stock narrow the valuation gap, in Susquehanna's view.

Molson Coors' outperformance versus other brewery stocks seems like “a sign of sentiment starting to turn,” Zuanic said.

While volume is unlikely to be a catalyst, commentary from Molson on cost savings and synergies could lend upside, he said.

Price Action

Molson Coors shares were down 0.23 percent at $59.57 at the time of publication Monday.

Related Links:

Anheuser Busch Analyst Says Share Price Has Gone Too Flat, M&A Unlikely

Molson Coors Expects To Launch Cannabis Beverage In 2019

Latest Ratings for TAP

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018UBSInitiates Coverage OnBuy
Nov 2018CitigroupMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018Standpoint ResearchInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for TAP
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Pablo Zuanic SusquehannaAnalyst Color Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TAP + BUD)

Anheuser Busch Analyst Says Share Price Has Gone Too Flat, M&A Unlikely
Tilray's High Park Receives Cannabis Processing License
Bank of America's Favorite Stock Ideas For 2019
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGKeyBancUpgrades125.0
KIRKKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LENKeyBancUpgrades50.0
MASKeyBancUpgrades36.0
PHMKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Parcel Carriers Shined During Peak Delivery Period, Firm's Data Shows