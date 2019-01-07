Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Street Is Watching Spotify's Outlook, Guggenheim Says In Neutral Turn

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 10:48am   Comments
Share:
The Street Is Watching Spotify's Outlook, Guggenheim Says In Neutral Turn
Related
12 Tech Trends To Watch Over The Next 12 Months
The Unicorns Most Likely To Test IPO Waters In 2019
Guggenheim steps to Spotify sidelines (Seeking Alpha)

Streaming music platform Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) has seen its stock fall around 40 percent from highs near $200 per share and is fairly valued, according to Guggenheim.

The Analyst

Analyst Michael Morris downgraded Spotify from Buy to Neutral with a price target lowered from $190 to $120.

The Thesis

Spotify issued long-term goals in 2018, including 25-35-percent revenue growth and gross margins of 30-35 percent, but expectations for the company to hit these targets are mixed, Morris said in the Monday downgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The Street's consensus outlook for 2019 is for Spotify to show an acceleration in premium and ad supported subscriber growth along with an acceleration in annual revenue growth, the analyst said. 

The research firm's own 2019 estimates call for 22-27-percent monthly active user growth, 25-29-percent premium subscriber user growth and 20-30-percent total revenue growth. While these estimates are "achievable," Spotify's outlook will have a "significant impact on sentiment," Morris said. 

Spotify and its major content partners will likely renegotiate existing agreements, with consumers being unlikely to see any disruption, the analyst said. Any finalized agreements will probably lack catalysts that would support margin expansion consistent with Spotify's goals, he said. 

From an EV/EBITDA perspective, Spotify's stock looks expensive at 37.8 times 2021 estimated EV/EBITDA, which is a premium to other digital media peers, including Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) at 23.6 times, according to Guggenheim. 

Price Action

Spotify shares were down 0.56 percent at $117.85 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Is Spotify The New Netflix? Yes And No, Says MKM Partners

Spotify's Recent Weakness Doesn't Change Morgan Stanley's Bullish Tune

Latest Ratings for SPOT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2019Deutsche BankMaintainsHoldHold
Jan 2019GuggenheimDowngradesBuyNeutral
Nov 2018Wells FargoMaintainsMarket PerformMarket Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for SPOT
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Guggenheim Michael Morris Streaming musicAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX + SPOT)

58 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
Analyst: New CFO May Be Perfect Fit For Netflix
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Goldman Sachs Adds Netflix To 'Conviction Buy' List
Market Rebounds On Trade Optimism, Tech Bounce; Jobs Report Stronger Than Expected
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGKeyBancUpgrades125.0
KIRKKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LENKeyBancUpgrades50.0
MASKeyBancUpgrades36.0
PHMKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GBP/USD Forecast: Sterling Capped By 50-Day Moving Average Before The Parliamentary Debate