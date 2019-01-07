Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Pivotal Still Sees Plenty Of Growth Opportunities At Amazon

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 07, 2019 9:10am   Comments
Share:
Pivotal Still Sees Plenty Of Growth Opportunities At Amazon
Related AMZN
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred
REITs - Positive Fundamentals And Fair Valuations (Seeking Alpha)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is more than just one of the world's largest retailers as it also operates one of the world's biggest software business and has exposure to a fast-growing and high-margin advertising business, according to Pivotal.

The Analyst

Pivotal Research Group's Brian Wieser initiated coverage of Amazon with a Buy rating and $1,920 year-end price target.

The Thesis

Amazon has grown to become a "massive" business yet at the same time it remains small compared to the size of the market size it targets, Wieser said in a note.

Recent estimates from Euromonitor suggests consumers across the world spent $45 trillion in 2018 and Amazon accounted for merely $420 billion worth of consumer-related activity, or less than 1 percent of the total addressable market. As a company whose mission is essentially sell "as many consume goods as possible," the company can continue growing its non-AWS businesses by 13 percent through 2023 and then 6 percent through 2030.

Amazon's AWS business is a "remarkable story" with an estimated more than $25 billion in revenue in 2018 from storage, computing, networking and other software sales, the analyst said. According to eGartner, estimates total global enterprise software spending was likely $405 billion in 2018 while other forms of IT spending was likely $3.7 trillion in 2018. The company ended the third quarter with $17.8 billion in revenue backlog with an average contract life of 3.5 years which was up from $12.4 billion in the first quarter.

Amazon's "Other" segment could show $10 billion in revenue in 2018, of which Wieser said advertising accounts for around $9 billion. The company's focus on advertising represents a new growth opportunity that is not directly tied to consumer spending trends and could rise to $33 billion by 2023.

Price Action

Shares of Amazon were trading higher by 1.6 percent to $1,600 early Monday morning.

Related Links:

Why An AWS Spin-Off Could Be Amazon's Best Strategic Move

RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred

Latest Ratings for AMZN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018JefferiesMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
Oct 2018BarclaysMaintainsOverweightOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AMZN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Amazon Web Services AWS Brian WieserAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, CBS, Intel, Nike, Tesla And More
RBC's Mahaney: Tech 'Reckoning' Already Occurred
A Decent Outlook For Consumer Discretionary ETFs
Supply Chain And Logistics Degree Programs On The Upswing
Apple Makes Drastic Cut To Q1 Sales Guidance, With iPhone Performance To Blame
Aegis Lowers eBay Revenue Estimate On European Economic Softness, Strong Dollar
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
DGKeyBancUpgrades125.0
KIRKKeyBancDowngrades0.0
LENKeyBancUpgrades50.0
MASKeyBancUpgrades36.0
PHMKeyBancUpgrades32.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Eli Lilly Agrees To Buy Loxo For $8B In Bid To Expand Oncology Franchise