General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) reported Wednesday its fiscal second-quarter earnings, which helped boost shares higher by more than 6 percent.

What Happened

General Mills said it earned 85 cents per share in the second quarter on revenue of $4.411 billion versus expectations of 82 cents per share and $4.52 billion. Operating profit for the quarter fell 23 percent year-over-year due to higher restructuring, impairment and other exit costs. Adjusted operating profit of $765 million was up 8 percent year-over-year.

Why It's Important

Susquehanna Financial Group's Pablo Zuanic highlighted five key takeaways from the earnings report. These include:

Gross margins of 34.5 percent were flat from a year ago, but 90 basis points ahead of expectations.

Selling, general and administrative expense/sales of 17.2 percent was down 30 basis points year over year versus expectations of 17.1 percent.

EBIT margin of 17.3 percent 80 basis points ahead of consensus and up 40 basis points from a year ago.

Net interest of $112 million was short of the consensus estimate of $120 million.

The tax rate of 23.8 percent was higher than expectations of 23 percent.

Zuanic maintains a Positive rating on General Mills with an unchanged $48 price target. (See Zuanic's track record here.)

What's Next

Looking forward, management reiterated its full year 2019 guidance, including flat to +1 percent organic net sales, adjusted operating profit to rise 6 to 9 percent, EPS (constant currency) to be between flat and down 3 percent and free cash flow conversion of at least 95 percent of adjusted after-tax earnings.

Shares traded up 6.6 percent to $39.12 at time of publication.

