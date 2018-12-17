Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 17, 2018 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Munster: Amazon Buying Target Still Makes Sense
Related AMZN
Toy Story: Bank Of America Bullish On Funko's 2019 Opportunities
Barron's Picks And Pans: 2019 Picks, Emerging Markets, Small Caps And More
JPMorgan sticks with Costco (Seeking Alpha)
Related TGT
Today's Pickup: "The last thing I need is more data. I need more information," Trucking Exec Tells Vendors
Toy Story: Bank Of America Bullish On Funko's 2019 Opportunities
Wells Fargo defends retail (Seeking Alpha)

With only two weeks left in 2018, Loup Ventures founder Gene Munster has conceded his bold prediction that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) would acquire Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) before the end of the year isn't going to happen. In a new blog post, however, Munster said the deal still makes sense for 2019 for the same reasons it did in 2018.

Deal Rationale

There are three main reasons Amazon should buy Target, according to Munster:

  • Online sales are gaining share from offline sales, but retail will never go 100 percent online. Instead, Munster says online’s share of total U.S. retail sales will grow from about 10 percent today to a peak of about 55 percent in the long-term.
  • There's a lot of overlap in Amazon and Target’s target demographic. Both companies are aiming for younger, higher-income shoppers.
  • Traditional retailers like Target need to become more advanced to survive, and Amazon’s technology and data could completely change Target’s approach to business.

Munster said Amazon and Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT) are aggressively going after each other’s business, with Amazon lagging behind Walmart in physical stores and Walmart majorly trailing Amazon in its online offerings. Neither company has been shy about spending big bucks to close the gap, with Amazon opening rolling out new physical stores in 2018 and Walmart recently acquiring Art.com. Munster said Amazon needs Target and its 1,800 stores to give a boost to its physical retail presence.

No Timetable

Munster may have gotten the timing wrong on his 2018 prediction, be he said the rationale for a Target buyout is not time-sensitive.

“In fact, our belief that online retail will eventually represent 55% of US retail sales is one that will take place over a very long term — at a glacial pace, and Amazon is playing the long game in brick and mortar retail,” Munster wrote.

Despite a weak overall market Amazon stock is up another 30 percent year-to-date in 2018.

Related Links:

Munster: There's Something 'Fundamentally Wrong' With Facebook

Gene Munster Talks Apple, Amazon-Target, Tesla On PreMarket Prep

Photo credit: Mjs92984, via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: Gene Munster Loup VenturesAnalyst Color Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + TGT)

Today's Pickup: "The last thing I need is more data. I need more information," Trucking Exec Tells Vendors
Toy Story: Bank Of America Bullish On Funko's 2019 Opportunities
Barron's Picks And Pans: 2019 Picks, Emerging Markets, Small Caps And More
If The Cannabis Industry Is Serious About Health Care, It Must Learn From The Opioid Crisis
Tesla Has 'Apple-Like Consumer Brand' Potential, Wedbush Says In Bullish Initiation
What 5 Of The World's Most Successful CEOs Accomplish Before 8 AM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
AXONJefferiesUpgrades3.0
CEQPGoldman SachsUpgrades43.0
CLXTGoldman SachsUpgrades18.0
EMRBarclaysDowngrades71.0
EQMGoldman SachsDowngrades49.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Today's Pickup: "The last thing I need is more data. I need more information," Trucking Exec Tells Vendors