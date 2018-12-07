Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jefferies Upgrades Tesla To Buy On Capacity To Self-Fund, Potential To Split With Musk
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 07, 2018 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Jefferies Upgrades Tesla To Buy On Capacity To Self-Fund, Potential To Split With Musk
Related TSLA
Tesla Changes Up Its General Counsel After Tough Year In Legal
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018
Mark Spiegel: Even Now, 20% Of My Portfolio Is Short Tesla (Podcast) (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) finally proved itself last quarter — and in the process convinced one analyst team to get in the company’s corner.

The Rating

Jefferies analysts Philippe Houchois and Ashik Kurian upgraded Tesla to Buy and raised their price target from $360 to $450.

The Thesis

By Jefferies’ assessment, Tesla will be one of few automakers to expand its two-year earnings. With tempered and newly realistic goals, as well as opportunity to seize global share of the electric vehicle market, the company is uniquely buffered from exposure to poor auto trends.

“Tesla should continue to stand out with broader price points, battery security of supply, product edge and a brand that transcends the volume/premium divide,” Houchois and Kurian wrote in a note. “In short, in the year ahead we think only Tesla will avoid a volume zero-sum-game or negative margin trade-off in EVs.”

Improvements to final assembly, in particular, could drive outperformance with better flow, increased output efficiency and mitigated Model 3 mix dilution.

Inspired by Tesla’s third-quarter results, the analysts anticipate organic deleveraging with the conversion of the March 2019 maturity. An equity raise no longer seems imminent, and self-funding appears feasible.

A final point to their bull thesis is the prospect of CEO Elon Musk’s departure. They suspect Musk may soon redirect his efforts from Tesla to the product and vision side of things, as well as his various side ventures. Given the company recently struck a high point, the CEO could eye a near-term resignation.

"We think such a move might be better suited to Mr Musk's talents than driving manufacturing efficiency and would benefit Tesla," the note read.

Price Action

At time of publication, Tesla shares were trading up 3.2 percent at $374.77.

Related Links:

Tesla Changes Up Its General Counsel After Tough Year In Legal

Tesla Makes Progress On China Gigafactory, Seeks Contractor Bids

Photo courtesy of Tesla.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2018JefferiesUpgradesHoldBuy
Oct 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Oct 2018JMP SecuritiesInitiates Coverage OnMarket Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ashik Kurian Elon Musk JefferiesAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Tesla Changes Up Its General Counsel After Tough Year In Legal
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 7, 2018
Tesla Makes Progress On China Gigafactory, Seeks Contractor Bids
Ahead Of Mid-Week Pause, Investors Fret Over Trade Pact Details
Auto Stocks Ride Reduced China Import Tax
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, FANG Stocks, Tesla, Twitter And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BAPItau BBAUpgrades274.0
DVNJP MorganDowngrades37.0
EOGJP MorganUpgrades118.0
EQMBarclaysDowngrades48.0
EXPDGoldman SachsDowngrades68.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

National Beverage Maintains Its Fizz...For Now