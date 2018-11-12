Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On L Brands, Names 5 Turnaround Ideas

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2018 11:25am   Comments
Share:
Wells Fargo Turns Bullish On L Brands, Names 5 Turnaround Ideas
Related
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Wells Fargo expects turnaround at L Brands (Seeking Alpha)

L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) shares traded near the $100 per share level in late 2015 and early 2016, but have since fallen around 65 percent due to multiple execution missteps, according to Wells Fargo.

Yet the bullish case for the parent company of Victoria's Secret can now be made for four key reasons, the sell-side firm said. 

The Analyst

Wells Fargo's Ike Boruchow upgraded L Brands from Market Perform to Outperform with a price target lifted from $30 to $55.

The Thesis

L Brands has proven to be slow to bring much-needed changes to its retail business, Boruchow said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The retailer allowed its capital structure to become "problematic" due to multiple special dividends that were financed through debt, the analyst said. Yet the company now deserves credit for creating a positive narrative and positioning the company as the "next retail turnaround story."

The turnaround story can be accomplished through five initiatives, Boruchow said:

  • Closing some U.S. stores at a time when the total store count is near an all-time high.
  • Reconsidering international operations as losses continue to build in Europe and China.
  • A product category revamp, including the reintroduction of swimwear in the hopes of adding back $450 million in lost revenue.
  • Reevaluation of the televised VS Fashion Show, as viewership is down around 50 percent from five years ago.
  • Slashing the dividend payout by 50 percent to a "healthy" 3-percent yield that can free up sufficient cash to fix L Brands' elevated balance sheet leverage ratio of 4x.

L Brands is showing an "all options on the table mentality" to improve sentiment and could be a rare self-help turnaround story in the retail sector, according to Wells Fargo. 

Price Action

L Brands shares were trading higher by 1.1 percent at $36.90 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Goldman Sachs Out Bullish On L Brands, Takes Neutral Stance On Gap

Troubled Victoria's Secret Triggers Morgan Stanley's Downgrade Of L Brands

Photo by Samantha Marx/Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for LB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Nov 2018Wells FargoUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Nov 2018KeyBancUpgradesUnderweightSector Weight
Oct 2018Goldman SachsInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for LB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Ike Boruchow retail retailers Victorias SecretAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LB)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 12, 2018
Goldman Sachs Out Bullish On L Brands, Takes Neutral Stance On Gap
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 26, 2018
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
34 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
JBLGoldman SachsUpgrades0.0
IMOBarclaysUpgrades0.0
JRVRKeefe Bruyette & WoodsDowngrades40.0
ADMPB. Riley FBRDowngrades2.5
EAFVertical GroupDowngrades9.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Apptio To Go Private In $1.94B Deal