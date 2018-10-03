Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst: Nike's Capacity To Surprise Investors On The Upside 'Not As Substantial Anymore'
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2018 12:57pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst: Nike's Capacity To Surprise Investors On The Upside 'Not As Substantial Anymore'
Related NKE
World Tour: Strength Overseas Could Help Set Tone After Powell Speech Gets Positive Read
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2018
Dow Jones Futures: Gig Economy Unicorn Upwork Prices IPO; News On Nike, Microsoft, J&J (Investor's Business Daily)

Not everyone is so bullish on Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) following its first-quarter earnings beat.

The Analyst

HSBC's Erwan Rambourg downgraded Nike from Buy to Hold and maintained a $92 price target.

The Thesis

Even though Nike delivered results ahead of consensus expectations, management didn't raise guidance. Rambourg said this was likely due to timing elements favoring the first quarter and currency having turned somewhat unfavorable. Nike shares fell immediately after the earnings release.

Rambourg is still convinced Nike will deliver ahead of sell-side expectations in the second quarter, but the market is now pricing in a lot of positivity. HSBC’s estimates are 4 percent to 5 percent above consensus on EBIT, respectively, for this year and next year.

Nike shares at a multi-year high relative to its global peers, at a forward PE of 30 times. While the analyst feels that's justified, he also says the capacity to surprise investors on the upside isn't as substantial anymore.

“We still have some upside linked to higher margin estimates notably than consensus but not enough to keep a Buy rating,” Rambourg wrote in a note. He sees an "absence of catalysts to further drive shares."

Price Action

Nike traded around $82.53 per share at time of publication.

Related Links:

Study: Nike Is The Top Apparel Brand Among Gen Z, Millennials

Nike's Colin Kaepernick Ad 'Had The Intended Effect,' Canaccord Genuity Says After Survey

Latest Ratings for NKE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018HSBCDowngradesBuyHold
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Sep 2018JefferiesMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for NKE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Erwan Rambourg HSBCAnalyst Color Downgrades Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

World Tour: Strength Overseas Could Help Set Tone After Powell Speech Gets Positive Read
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of ADP Report
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, GE, IBM, Nike, Tesla And More
A Historic Tiger Woods Win Leading Into The Ryder Cup Is A Golf Fan's Dream — But Will It Help Sales?
First Session After Rate Hike Seems To Have Investors Mulling Fed Comments
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on NKE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Checking In On Ripple As xRapid Goes Live