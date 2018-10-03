4 Reasons Why DA Davidson Is Bullish On Twilio
Cloud communication provider Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) is considered a leader within the communications-platform-as-a-service space and is becoming an increasingly vital component for companies to build mobile applications, according to D.A. Davidson.
The Analyst
D.A. Davidson's Rishi Jaluria initiated coverage of Twilio with a Buy rating and $99 price target.
The Thesis
The bullish case for Twilio is fourfold, Jaluria said in the Tuesday initiation note. (See his track record here.)
- The CPaaS industry is growing in importance, and firsthand checks indicate Twilio boasts a "significant mindshare" among developers and next-generation companies, the analyst said.
- Twilio's developer-centric model focuses on product development and reliability, Jaluria said. As a result, the company can spend more on research and development and less on sales and marketing compared to its competitors, he said.
- Twilio's financials are impressive and highlighted by total revenue growing at a compounded annual growth rate of 68 percent from 2013 to 2017, while base revenue grew at a 72-percent CAGR over the same time period, the analyst said.
- Finally, the company's operating leverage looks impressive given a 4,900-basis point improvement in operating margin from 2013 to 2017, Jaluria said. The momentum has legs, the analyst said, adding that Twilio should be able to show investors a non-GAAP profit and become free cash flow positive this year.
The $84 level Twilio shares were trading near Tuesday implies an 8.2 times multiple on EV/2020 estimated revenue, Jaluria said. D.A. Davidson's $99 price target is based on a 9.8 times multiple, which is a premium to peers, yet warranted given the company's leadership position and higher growth rates, the sell-side firm said.
Price Action
Twilio shares were trading higher by more than 1 percent to $80.38.
