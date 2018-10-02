Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Stretches Lululemon's Price Target After Meeting With New CEO
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2018 2:23pm   Comments
Share:
Analyst Stretches Lululemon's Price Target After Meeting With New CEO
Related LULU
Retail Picks: DA Davidson Bullish On PVH, TJX, Burlington, Canada Goose, Neutral On Lululemon
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2018
Under Armour Has Bottomed - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/1/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has been on a upward trajectory this year that should continue, Cowen said Tuesday following a meeting with CEO Calvin McDonald. 

The Analyst 

Cowen analyst John Kernan maintained an Outperform rating  on Lululemon and raised the price target from $175 to $185.

The Thesis

Kernan said he left a meeting with McDonald impressed with the CEO's passion for the brand from a guest’s perspective. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

“He views the brand not only through transactions but also experiences, with "memorable," "shareable" and "repeatable" as foundations for the future of the relationship with the guest,” Kernan said. 

Cowen expects continued evolution in Lululemon's personalization, checkout, search and loyalty initiatives and in its social media presence. 

The CEO will take a trip to Asia as growth outside of North America accelerates, Kernan said; only 12 percent of sales come from outside the continent now.

Lululemon’s price to earnings has expanded from 22x to 42x in the past 12 months, but a cycle of estimate revisions and a 19-percent EPS CAGR is supporting more upside, the analyst said. 

Cowen is modeling scenarios that would take the athletic apparel brand's market cap from $27 billion to $34 billion within three to four years.

Menswear is a considerable opportunity for Lululemon, where sales are on track for $643 million in 2018 and tracking ahead of management’s 2020 goal of $1 billion.

Lululemon continues to separate itself from the competition through the highest-quality product, consistent cycles of innovation and newness augmented by connections with the community through a best-in-class in store experience, Kernan said. 

Lululemon is able to maintain sector-leading operating margins thanks to its ability to sell products at full price and its lack of marketing — a key expense for most athletic apparel competitors at up to 5-7 percent of sales, the analyst said. 

Price Action

Lululemon shares were up 0.14 percent at $161.87 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Related Links:

Lululemon Has Growth Opportunities In Men's, International, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade

Lululemon Has Room For Valuation, Earnings Upside This Year

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Oct 2018Cowen & Co.MaintainsOutperformOutperform
Oct 2018RBC CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Sep 2018OppenheimerMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Calvin McDonald Cowen John KernanAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

Retail Picks: DA Davidson Bullish On PVH, TJX, Burlington, Canada Goose, Neutral On Lululemon
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 26, 2018
Lululemon Has Growth Opportunities In Men's, International, Wells Fargo Says In Upgrade
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
44 Biggest Movers From Friday
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Chipotle, Lululemon And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LULU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Acuity Brands Q4 Earnings Preview