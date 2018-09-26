Shares of big-cap pharma names have been on a solid uptrend since the second-quarter earnings season in late July.

Against this backdrop, Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY)'s prospects prompted a JPMorgan analyst to turn bullish on stock Wednesday.

The Analyst

Analyst Christ Schott resumed coverage on Eli Lilly with an Overweight and year-end 2019 price target of $117.

The Thesis

Eli Lilly is "fundamentally one of the best-positioned names in our group," Schott said in a Wednesday note. (See his track record here.)

The bull thesis is predicated on the healthy growth of core products including Trulicity, Taltz and Jardiance and the next wave of late-stage pipeline assets such as CGRP, tanezumab and GIP/GLP-1, the analyst said.

JPMorgan projects that Eli Lilly will generate above-average topline growth of about 5-percent CAGR; significant margin expansion from 27 percent in 2018 to mid-30-percent by 2024; and health EPS growth of about 10 percent CAGR.

Schott named the following as near-term catalysts for the stock:

The readout from the Trulicity REWIND CV study due early in the early fourth quarter.

Clinical data from GIP/GLP-1 program.

Phase 3 data from tanezumab due in late 2018 or early 2019.

The above catalysts could support upside to Street estimates, the analyst said.

Despite Lilly's strong run year-to-date, JPMorgan continues to see an attractive setup the stock.

The Price Action

Eli Lilly shares have gained about 28 percent year-to-date.

Related Links:

BMO's Bearish Stance On Eli Lilly Comes To An End

Eli Lilly CEO Calls For Uniform Prices, Better Use Of Technology In Health Care