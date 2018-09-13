Market Overview

Hologic Downgraded By BofA As Cynosure Headwinds Persist
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 13, 2018 11:01am   Comments
Hologic Cynosure unit to be down $15M in FQ4 versus forecast (Seeking Alpha)

An 8-K filed late Wednesday suggests Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s headed for harder times.

The Analyst

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Derik de Bruin downgraded Hologic from Buy to Neutral and cut the price target from $47 to $42.

The Thesis

Hologic subsidiary Cynosure is expected to lose about $15 million in the fourth quarter in forfeited sales and refunds related to its voluntary recall of Vitalia, as well as reduced sales of MonaLisa Touch. The company previously guided for a $7-million Vitalia-related revenue hit.

Nonetheless, Hologic expects strong top-line growth in other core segments to offset the impact to Cynosure. The company reaffirmed revenue guidance between $800 million and $815 million.

Given poor visibility and continued headwinds from Cynosure — coupled with uncertainty around a Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE: DGX) contract renewal — Bank of America is withholding its recommendation.

“At this point the fiscal ’19 financial impact of the CYNO recalls and FDA concerns surrounding the VR market are hard to quantify, as it is unclear when HOLX may reintroduce Vitalia or to what extent MLT sales will be reduced,” de Bruin said in a Thursday note. (See his track record here.) 

BofA cut its 2019 bottom-line forecasts from $2.45 to $2.37 to account for lower sales, higher share count and higher interest expense. Hologic’s core business does appear solid, de Bruin said. 

Price Action

Hologic shares were trading 1.18 percent higher at $39.51 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

WHO Deems The Products Of These Diagnostic Companies 'Essential'

Hologic's SculpSure Body Contouring Treatment Scores Distribution Win

Photo courtesy of Hologic. 

Latest Ratings for HOLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018Canaccord GenuityMaintainsHoldHold
Sep 2018Bank of AmericaDowngradesBuyNeutral
Sep 2018BarclaysDowngradesOverweightEqual-Weight

