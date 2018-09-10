Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KeyBanc: Buy The Dip In RH Shares
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 10, 2018 9:42am   Comments
Share:
KeyBanc: Buy The Dip In RH Shares
Related RH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
The Waiting Is The Hardest Part - The Idea Guide (Seeking Alpha)

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) shares were sold off for three consecutive sessions following the release of its fiscal second-quarter results last week, with the negative sentiment blamed on a revenue miss.

The Analyst

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Bradley Thomas upgraded shares of RH from Sector Weight to Overweight with a $166 price target. 

The Thesis

Investors should look past RH's sales miss, as the weakness came from a position of strength, Thomas said in the upgrade note. (See his track record here.) 

The retailer is leveraging brand power and cutting back on promotions and marketing, the analyst said. 

RH's 5-percent comp in Q2 —  although below the expected 6 percent — was the strongest in Thomas' coverage universe, he said.

The analyst seconded the company's decision to optimize for margins and profits during the quarter, especially as gross margins expanded 800 basis points and EPS of 74 cents beat the consensus.

The company's expectations for 20 percent-plus net income growth for 2019, as margins approach the mid-teens target for 2020, positions it for meaningful EPS upside, Thomas said. 

KeyBanc sees the furniture maker's $5-billion revenue target as achievable, given that the company has about 19 new galleries and the potential for opening 70 more domestically and more overseas.

"The pullback in shares presents a compelling buying opportunity, in our view, given the LT transformation of the gallery network and NT margin and merchandising initiatives," Thomas said. 

RH's valuation is compelling, as it's "one of the most dynamic growth companies," the analyst said. 

The Price Action

Notwithstanding the roughly 17-percent post-earnings pullback, RH shares have added about 46 percent year-to-date.

The stock was trading up 1.9 percent to $128.55 off the open Monday.

Related Links:

Data Say This New Retail ETF Could Be A Winner

Goldman Sachs Picks 3 Buys, 1 Sell In Retail: 'We Expect The Better Growth Outlook To Persist

Photo by Restoration Hardware via Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for RH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Sep 2018KeyBancUpgradesSector WeightOverweight
Sep 2018Deutsche BankMaintainsBuyBuy
Sep 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsHoldHold

View More Analyst Ratings for RH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bradley Thomas Furniture KeyBanc Capital Markets retailAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RH
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2018