Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BofA Remains 'Skeptical' On Tesla Model 3 Production After Investor Meetings, Expects Capital Raise
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 11, 2018 4:26pm   Comments
Share:
BofA Remains 'Skeptical' On Tesla Model 3 Production After Investor Meetings, Expects Capital Raise
Related TSLA
The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, App Store's Birthday, PPI Data And More
Today's Pickup: Auto, Dry Bulk, Electronics Industries React To Tariffs
Shanghai swings into action for Tesla (Seeking Alpha)

Even a day with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)’s senior director of investor relations couldn’t assuage one of the Street’s most bearish analysts.

The Rating

Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy maintained an Underperform rating on Tesla with a $180 price target in a Wednesday note. 

The Thesis

Murphy regards Tesla’s construction of a Shanghai factory “prudent” in helping evade tariffs and penetrate a significant global market. What’s more, he concedes that Tesla’s benefiting from a vacuum in the electric vehicle market, even as competition rises on all sides. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

But the BofA analyst remains unconvinced that Tesla will sustain and continue to raise production rates.

“Although TSLA is confident in the sustainability of its production rate, based on its past challenges in ramping up production, we remain somewhat skeptical and believe it will take some time before the Model 3 production reaches material scale." 

Despite Tesla’s claims to the contrary, Murphy expects the slow Model 3 ramp and accompanying cash burn to necessitate a near-term capital raise.

Price Action

Tesla shares were down 1.09 percent at $318.96 at the close Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Barclays: Tesla Sell-Off Could Continue Into Earnings, But Watch For A 'Bear Trap' In Q2 Report

Elon Musk Takes Aim At Media Again As Tesla's Stock Moves Lower

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Vertical GroupMaintainsSellSell
Jun 2018NomuraReiteratesBuyBuy
Jun 2018NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Bank of America Merrill Lynch John MurphyAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The Market In 5 Minutes: More Tariffs, App Store's Birthday, PPI Data And More
Today's Pickup: Auto, Dry Bulk, Electronics Industries React To Tariffs
Tuesday Is An Analyst Ratings Bonanza
The Market In 5 Minutes: Kavanaugh, Pepsi, Tesla And More
Tesla Moves Forward With Plans For China Factory
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Nike, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.