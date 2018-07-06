Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Barclays: Tesla Sell-Off Could Continue Into Earnings, But Watch For A 'Bear Trap' In Q2 Report
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 06, 2018 9:57am   Comments
Share:
Barclays: Tesla Sell-Off Could Continue Into Earnings, But Watch For A 'Bear Trap' In Q2 Report
Related TSLA
The Market In 5 Minutes: Biogen, Pruitt, Unemployment, Tariffs And More
Big Rig Orders Set First-Half Record, Backlogs Near Highest Rate In Two Decades
Albemarle: Long-Term Lithium And Electric Vehicle Play (Seeking Alpha)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock was hammered this week after the company once again fell short of Wall Street expectations with its second-quarter delivery numbers. One Wall Street analyst said Friday that there’s still more downside risk for Tesla in the near term.

The Analyst

Barclays analyst Brian Johnson reiterated an Underweight rating on Tesla with a $210 price target.

The Thesis

Investors should give Tesla credit for finally hitting its Model 3 production goal of 5,000 vehicles per week in the final week of June, Johnson said in a note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Yet Tesla was six months behind schedule on the 5,000-vehicle mark, and Johnson said it’s an unsustainable level in the third and fourth quarters.

Barclays forecast for Model 3 production to ramp from 29,000 in Q2 to 43,000 in Q3 and 52,000 in Q4. While Johnson said Tesla is clearly making progress in beefing up Model 3 production, he said the company may be paying a high price to do so.

“With productivity likely to remain a challenge for Tesla even as it ramps higher, we suspect there may be some headwinds to gross margin — potentially forcing Tesla to drive mix as richly as possible to meet its 20-percent Model 3 gross margin target at the end of 2018,” the analyst said. 

Tesla will likely be forced to raise more capital, even though the company has repeatedly said it will not be doing so in 2018, in Johnson's view. 

As for Tesla stock, the analyst said shares will likely continue to drift lower into the company’s Q2 earnings report, but he urged short sellers to be aware of the possibility of a “bear trap” announcement on the earnings call, such as a new deal in China or news on the Model Y.

Price Action

Tesla stock was down 1.46 percent at the time of publication Friday and is now down more than 10 percent in the last five days. 

Related Links:

PreMarket Prep Recap For July 5: Trading The Range In The S&P 500; Sean Udall Joins The Show

ACES High: A New Clean Energy ETF Arrives

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Vertical GroupMaintainsSellSell
Jun 2018NomuraReiteratesBuyBuy
Jun 2018NeedhamInitiates Coverage OnHold

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Barclays Brian JohnsonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Biogen, Pruitt, Unemployment, Tariffs And More
Big Rig Orders Set First-Half Record, Backlogs Near Highest Rate In Two Decades
Elon Musk Takes Aim At Media Again As Tesla's Stock Moves Lower
PreMarket Prep Recap For July 5: Trading The Range In The S&P 500; Sean Udall Joins The Show
45 Biggest Movers From Tuesday
ACES High: A New Clean Energy ETF Arrives
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on TSLA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.