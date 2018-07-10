BofA Revives Myokardia With New Buy Rating
Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) stock is up 290 percent year-over-year, but upcoming stimulants could drive additional outperformance, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The Analyst
BofA's Tazeen Ahmad initiated coverage of Myokardia with a Buy rating and $71 price target.
The Thesis
The biotech’s candidates focus on two common cardiovascular diseases with no U.S.-approved therapies.
“We view MYOK’s focus in areas of undermet need which have relatively large addressable populations as providing meaningful upside leverage,” Ahmad said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
Mavacamten demonstrated favorable tolerability and efficacy in a Phase 2 study in obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy. A pivotal Phase 3 trial will begin this year and, by Ahmad's assessment, “should further validate MYOK’s platform.”
Sanofi SA (ADR) (NYSE: SNY)’s recent investment in Mavacamtem is a positive indicator for the drug’s prospects, the analyst said.
At the same time, the data is seen to derisk a parallel study in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is expected to yield Phase 2 results in the second half of 2019.
“We believe both conditions could be underdiagnosed and note multiple opportunities for upside,” Ahmad said.
The firm’s MYK-491 is seen to represent a more urgent need for a potentially broader population.
Considering Myokardia’s pipeline, BofA anticipates $200-million capital raises in 2019 and 2020 as the programs expand and forecast peak mavacamten sales of $1.5 billion.
Price Action
At the time of publication, Myokardia shares were trading up 2.74 percent at $54.35.
Latest Ratings for MYOK
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jul 2018
|Bank of America
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Mar 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
|Mar 2018
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
