Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

3 Reasons Why Uniqure Could Overtake Hemophilia B Virus Gene Therapy

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 28, 2018 3:18pm   Comments
Share:
3 Reasons Why Uniqure Could Overtake Hemophilia B Virus Gene Therapy
Related QURE
Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Launches New Pediatric Humira, IPO Deluge Hits The Street
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
uniQure Enrolls First Patient in Phase III HOPE-B Pivotal Study of AMT-…6– in Patients with ... (GuruFocus)

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ: QURE), a gene therapy company that focuses on severe unmet medical needs, could "dominate" the space with its AMT-061 therapy, according to B. Riley FBR.

The Analyst

B. Riley FBR's Madhu Kumar initiated coverage of Uniqure with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

The Thesis

Uniqure's AMT-061 can potentially disrupt and transform hemophilia B treatment on three fronts, Kumar said in the initiation note:

  • The company's recently issued patent should eliminate any concerns tied to the patent estate, which makes the company "the dominant firm" in hemophilia B AAV GT from an intellectual property point of view, the analyst said. 
  • Preclinical and clinical data suggests an AAV5-based GT has a substantially modest neutralizing antibody rate, and the company's Phase 3 study of its AMT-061 should show the potential to be used in almost all hemophilia B patients, Kumar said. 
  • The regulatory environment at the FDA suggests that hemophilia factor production could serve as a surrogate endpoint for approval, with downstream functional measures included bleed rates as a post-approval metric, the analyst said. This bodes well for AMT-061's rapid approval from the regulatory bodies, he said. 

From an intellectual property, scientific and regulatory point of view, Uniqure boasts many advantages in hemophilia B, according to B. Riley FBR. 

Price Action

Uniqure shares were rallying more than 13 percent to $38.39 at the time of publication Thursday afternoon. 

Related Links:

Evercore ISI Says Bluebird Bio Has Path To Commercialization, Madrigal Pharma Outpaced By Mid-Cap Alternatives

Chardan's Top Pick For 2018: Gene Therapy Firm Uniqure

Latest Ratings for QURE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018B. Riley FBRInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2018SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy
May 2018Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for QURE
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: AMT 061 B Riley FBRAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QURE)

Benzinga's Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie Launches New Pediatric Humira, IPO Deluge Hits The Street
44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Uniqure Notches Bullish Initiation On Gene Therapy Prospects
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on QURE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.