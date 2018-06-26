Kinder Morgan's TransMountain Sale Triggers Bernstein Upgrade
Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) announced the sale in May of its TransMountain Pipeline system and expansion project to the Canadian government for the U.S. dollar equivalent of $3.38 billion.
The Analyst
Bernstein analyst Jean Ann Salisbury upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from Market-Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $21 to $22, suggesting 28-percent upside.
The Thesis
The TransMountain sale brings Kinder Morgan from a 5.1 times multiple to 4.7 times and removes uncertainty for the company, Ann Salisbury said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The upgrade is based on the following expectations, the analyst said:
- The sale of the TransMountain expansion project, which has occurred, and an improved debt overhang.
- The sale of the enhanced energy recovery business for a 5 times multiple, thereby reducing leverage and removing the "most volatile business line."
- The sale of any other non-core, non-take-or-pay assets.
- Refraining from M&A to fuel growth.
Kinder Morgan's declaration of itself as a safe, defensive, 80-percent take-or-pay equivalent, 4.5 multiple midstream company.
Over the next year, Bernstein expects deleveraging from the TMX sale, the potential payment of a competitive dividen and investor demand for a diversified, non-Permian-focused play to act as multiple drivers for Kinder Morgan.
The Price Action
Kinder Morgan shares were rallying 2.48 percent to $17.60 at the time of publication Tuesday afternoon.
Photo courtesy of Kinder Morgan.
Latest Ratings for KMI
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jun 2018
|Bernstein
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|Jun 2018
|Wells Fargo
|Upgrades
|Market Perform
|Outperform
|May 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
