Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Party City Pop-Up Toy Stores Could Help Toymakers Stung By Toys 'R' Us Closures
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2018 3:05pm   Comments
Share:
Party City Pop-Up Toy Stores Could Help Toymakers Stung By Toys 'R' Us Closures
Related PRTY
Benzinga's Top Analyst Calls For April 19, 2018
BofA: Party City Comps Could Be Driven Higher By Better Halloween Timing, Licensed Merchandise, Store Acquisitions
Party City Parades Into Toys 'R' Us Territory (GuruFocus)

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE: PRTY) announced Monday it will open about 50 pop-up toy stores for the holidays to seize the market Toys 'R' Us abandoned.

The Street responded to late reports with a 2-percent stock pop, but one analyst said Party City’s foray into toys wasn’t unexpected.

Why It Makes Sense

“I think it’s been well-understood by investors that other retailers would step up to the plate to take the opportunity to gain some of TRU’s 15 percent share of the toy retail market in the U.S., so the news about Party City’s action does not come as a big surprise,” D.A. Davidson analyst Linda Bolton Weiser told Benzinga in an email.

In fact, it makes a lot of sense.

“Part of TRU’s business was in functioning as a venue for birthday parties for kids, so that’s a role Party City could take over, as it sells the full range of party-related items,” Bolton Weiser said.

Ease The Pain

The new distribution channel is particularly meaningful for toymakers. The Toys 'R' Us bankruptcy had shaken Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS), Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT), Funko Inc (NASDAQ: FNKO) and JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK).

Party City could ease the pain they felt after the sudden collapse of their well-known seller.

“It will help the toy companies offset some of the sales ‘hole’ in 2018 created by the TRU liquidation,” Bolton Wieser said.

Related Links:

What The Toys 'R' Us US Liquidation Means For Toy Makers

Toys 'R' Us Closures Hurt Hasbro, But There's One 'Point Of Comfort'

Latest Ratings for PRTY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Apr 2018Bank of AmericaUpgradesNeutralBuy
Mar 2018JP MorganMaintainsNeutralNeutral
Mar 2018JP MorganDowngradesOverweightNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for PRTY
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: DA Davidson Linda Bolton WeiserAnalyst Color News Retail Sales Top Stories Exclusives Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS + FNKO)

30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
20 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Stifel: Funko's Q1 Impresses Despite Toys R Us Liquidation
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, Celgene And More
It's Morphin' Time: Hasbro To Buy Saban's Power Rangers, Other Brands For $522M
The Week Ahead: Tesla And Apple Earnings, Dropbox Quiet Period Expires, Fed Rate Decision And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on PRTY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.