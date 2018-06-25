Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nomura Downgrades Intel Following CEO Departure
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2018 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Nomura Downgrades Intel Following CEO Departure
Related INTC
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2018
Bernstein Pumps The Brakes On AMD: 'Expectations Have Soared'
Nasdaq Leads Stock Futures Lower As U.S. Amps Up Trade Threats (Investor's Business Daily)

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) abruptly and unexpectedly saw CEO Brian Krzanich depart last week, and one Wall Street analyst says there's now simply too much uncertainty surrounding Intel for investors to buy the stock.

The Analyst

Nomura analyst Romit Shah downgraded Intel's stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered his price target from $60 to $55.

The Thesis

Intel is losing server share to Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Shah said in a note, and Intel's stock has simply run out of upside after gaining more than 50 percent in the past year.

“INTC’s multiple started compressing before Mr. Krzanich’s departure; lack of clear leadership will likely only add to the already growing uncertainty about Intel’s long-term outlook,” Shah said in the downgrade note.

In terms of Krzanich’s replacement, Shah said Intel’s product group head Murthy Renduchintala is the most likely candidate. However, Shah said outside hires such as Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO)’s Hock Tan or GlobalFoundries’ Sanjay Jha might be better qualified for the position.

Looking ahead, Shah still sees impressive growth numbers from Intel in the next several years. Shah has raised his 2018 and 2019 EPS estimates from $3.85 and $4.33 to $4.16 and $4.40, respectively.

Shah’s $55 price target represents a 12.5 times multiple on that 2019 EPS estimate, in the middle of the stock’s historical earnings multiple range. The stock will likely continue to see downside valuation protection in the 11 times multiple range.

Price Action

Intel traded lower by more than 2 percent Monday morning following the downgrade.

Related Links:

Bernstein Pumps The Brakes On AMD: 'Expectations Have Soared'

What The Latest Steam Gaming Data Means For AMD, Nvidia

Latest Ratings for INTC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018NomuraDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2018Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-WeightEqual-Weight
Jun 2018Northland SecuritiesDowngradesMarket PerformUnderperform

View More Analyst Ratings for INTC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brian Krzanich NomuraAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Top Stories Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD + AVGO)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AMD, Disney, Nike, Tesla And More
Bernstein Pumps The Brakes On AMD: 'Expectations Have Soared'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2018
Morgan Stanley Sticks To Bearish Stance On AMD, Points To Risks In Graphics Business
A Look Back At What's Happened To Each Sector Through The First Half Of 2018 (Part 1)
Intel CEO Comments On Giving Up Market Share To AMD
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INTC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.