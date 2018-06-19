Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stifel: 3 Reasons To Like Intuit

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 19, 2018 9:21am   Comments
Share:
Stifel: 3 Reasons To Like Intuit
Related INTU
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Over 300 Points
Stifel upgrades Intel to 15% upside (Seeking Alpha)

Stifel is making a bullish case for software company Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) after sitting on the sidelines since at least June 2015.

The Analyst

Stifel's Brad Reback upgraded Intuit from Hold to Buy with a price target lifted from $197 to $240.

The Thesis

The bullish thesis for Intuit's stock is threefold, Reback said in the upgrade note:

The Consumer Tax business should sustain double-digit top-line growth, as it is well-positioned to take advantage of the growing "do-it-yourself" segment of the market, the analyst said. During the most recent tax filing season, the do-it-yourself category won another 50 basis points of market share. The company's main competitor, H & R Block Inc (NYSE: HRB) announced the closing of 400 stores, which implies even more market share is "up for grabs" next year. 

Intuit's TurboTax business is projected to gain market share with new features like TurboTax Live, Reback said. This should help lower the annual churn of 3 million filers that leave the platform due to "increasingly complex tax situations," he said. 

Intuit's new offering Turbo is designed to offer customers an overall view of their financial health and profile by connecting them to third-party financial products that are designed by Intuit's partners, according to Stifel — giving the company a new "monetization engine" for future growth.

Price Action

Intuit shares were trading higher by 0.4 percent premarket Tuesday. 

Related Links:

The Bull And Bear Cases For Intuit After A Q3 Beat

3 Reasons Intuit Will Continue To Dominate The Tax Business

Latest Ratings for INTU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Stifel NicolausUpgradesHoldBuy
Jun 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
May 2018First AnalysisDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for INTU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brad Reback Stifel taxes TurboTaxAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTU + HRB)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2018
A Peek Into The Markets: Dow Futures Fall Over 300 Points
38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Fed Raises Interest Rates; Enphase Energy Shares Spike Higher
31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Pivotal Software Gains Following Q1 Results; Flex Pharma Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on INTU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.