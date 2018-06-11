Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

First Data Upgraded By Goldman Sachs On 'Significant Upside Potential'
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 11, 2018 12:04pm   Comments
Share:
First Data Upgraded By Goldman Sachs On 'Significant Upside Potential'
Related
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Altria, Corning And More
Cantor's CoinDesk Consensus Conference Takeaways

Despite choppy fundamentals at First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC), a Goldman Sachs analyst sees the likelihood of top-line improvement going forward. 

The Analyst

Analyst James Schneider upgraded shares of First Data from Neutral to Buy and increased the price target from $19 to $25, suggesting 25-percent upside.

The Thesis

Goldman recommends buyingn the First Data June 18 call option with a strike price of $20 at 40 cents ahead of the company's June 12 investor meeting, Schneider said in a Monday note, citing the sell-side firm's options strategists.

The analyst sees "significant upside potential" for the stock, which is trading at about a 40-percent discount to its peers.

"We think the case for upside is now more compelling and believe investors will start valuing FDC on P/E vs. EV/EBITDA as its leverage approaches peers," the analyst said. 

Schneider named three upcoming catalysts for the credit card processing company:

Organic growth acceleration in First Data's North American global business solutions thanks to easy comparisons for JV alliances and an improvement in growth at the SMB Direct business.

First Data's CardConnect and BluePay acquisitions are forecast to bolster client metrics by almost tripling exposure to ISV-sourced sales. The acquisitions will also help bolster U.S. GBS revenue growth by 100 basis points, according to Goldman Sachs.

The stock's multiple will rerate higher as the company delevers.

The Price Action

First Data shares have gained about 20 percent year-to-date.

First Data shares were rallying 2.22 percent to $20.50 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

2 Reasons First Data Was Just Upgraded By BMO Capital

BMO Sees 22% Upside In Worldpay After Vantiv Merger

Photo courtesy of First Data. 

Latest Ratings for FDC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2018Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy
May 2018Bank of AmericaMaintainsBuyBuy
May 2018BairdMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FDC
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Goldman Sachs James SchneiderAnalyst Color Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDC)

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Altria, Corning And More
Cantor's CoinDesk Consensus Conference Takeaways
36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
36 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: SteadyMed Climbs Following Acquisition News; Cooper Tire & Rubber Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Sprint And T-Mobile To Merge In $26 Billion Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FDC
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.