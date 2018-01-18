BMO Sees 22% Upside In Worldpay After Vantiv Merger
Payment processor Worldpay Inc (NYSE: WP), which was formed in the merger of Vantiv and the U.K.'s Worldpay plc, is likely to benefit from higher 2019 earnings per share and a higher multiple, according to BMO Capital Markets.
The Analyst
BMO Capital Markets analyst Paulo Ribeiro upgraded Worldpay from Market Perform to Outperform and increased the price target from $71 to $95, suggesting roughly 22-percent upside from current levels.
The analyst also named Worldpay as one of his top picks along with First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC).
The Thesis
Worldpay is poised to report higher 2019 earnings per share thanks to the M&A deal, Ribeiro said in a Wednesday note.
"P/E benefits from [an] improved revneue growth profile and margin expansion on added scale, industry-leading omnichannel and integrated capabilities and further vertical/SMB opportunities," the analyst said.
Ribeiro also sees upside from lower assessment fees and the company's tax bill benefit, which is estimated to add 5-7 percent to earnings per share and more TRAs.
Although BMO Capital Markets sees challenges related to platform integration, Ribeiro said faster-to-market innovations, lower-cost processing and reduced CapEx will benefit the combined company after the initial integration investment.
"Combination supports higher multiple with compelling opportunities, in particular in e-commerce and SMB," he said.
The Price Action
Worldpay, formerly Vantiv, shares are up over 25 percent over the past year. The stock was up 1.49 percent at $79.05 at the close Thursday.
