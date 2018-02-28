Market Overview

Credit Suisse: Celgene Needs To Win Back Investor Trust
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 28, 2018 1:35pm
Credit Suisse: Celgene Needs To Win Back Investor Trust
Bulls have emerged in defense of Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) as the sell-off continues after unfavorable news from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Both William Blair and Credit Suisse advised investors to keep buying.

The Rating

Credit Suisse analyst Alethia Young reiterated an Outperform rating on Celgene but lowered the price target from $130 to $129.

The Thesis

The FDA rejected Celgene’s New Drug Application for ozanimod in the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis.

“Overall, we think this update is another unexpected hiccup after a six-month period that came with many unexpected setbacks, and so we think shares may trade down 5 to 10 percent based on the additional setback and execution questions,” Young said in a Tuesday note. (See the analyst's track record here.) 

Renewed trust in Celgene management is critical to the investment thesis, Young said. 

The analyst previously modeled for 2019 ozanimod sales between $250 million and $500 million, but lowered to zero to $135 million on the news.

“We continue to think Celgene has many viable pipeline assets and a base business that is still growing meaningfully, but execution and Revlimid IP remain key risks." 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares were trading down 7.9 percent at $88.22. 

Celgene's Pipeline In Question After GED Failure

A Survey Of Celgene's M&A Strategy

Latest Ratings for CELG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsOutperformOutperform
Feb 2018Stifel NicolausMaintainsBuyBuy
Feb 2018Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperformOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CELG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Alethia Young Credit SuisseAnalyst Color Biotech Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

