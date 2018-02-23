Wells Fargo: AT&T, Time Warner Ought To Beware The Ides Of March
Judgment day is fast approaching for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), which is staring down a March 19 court date with the Department of Justice, which is suing to block its proposed buyout of Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX).
While the uncertainty surrounding the merger has kept some Wall Street analysts on the sidelines, at least one analyst says investors shouldn’t let the trial scare them away from AT&T stock.
The Analyst
Wells Fargo analyst Jennifer Fritzsche has reiterated an Outperform rating and $48 price target for AT&T.
The Thesis
According to Fritzsche, AT&T is firmly committed to completing the deal.
“While we appreciate history is against T in this fight, based on our legal contacts take, we still very much believe case law is on T's side,” Fritzsche said in a Friday note.
Either way, AT&T shareholders can expect to have an official decision by the judge overseeing the two-week trial by early May.
At this point, Wells Fargo estimates the market is expecting the deal to be blocked. The firm’s risk-arb team estimates the market is pricing in a 30 to 40 percent success rate for the merger.
Fritzsche says headline risk could certainly weigh on AT&T’s share price for now, but the stock doesn’t seem expensive at this point. AT&T is trading at about 10 times Wells Fargo’s 2019 EPS estimate. Fritzsche says recent commentary from management suggests AT&T may be well-positioned to accelerate its revenue growth in coming quarters, with or without Time Warner.
Price Action
AT&T stock traded around $36.49 on Friday.
Related Links:
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Duke Energy, AT&T And More
Rosenblatt: Comcast Challenge For Fox Assets Could Reduce Arbitrage Discount
Photo courtesy of AT&T.
Latest Ratings for T
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|Bank of America
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Nov 2017
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Nov 2017
|Standpoint Research
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for T
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Jennifer Fritsche Wells FargoAnalyst Color News Price Target M&A Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.