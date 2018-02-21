Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

MKM Partners Raises Alphabet Price Target As Cloud Growth Continues

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 21, 2018 3:55pm   Comments
Share:
MKM Partners Raises Alphabet Price Target As Cloud Growth Continues
Related GOOG
Bernstein: Lionsgate Is David In A Sea Of Goliaths
Alphabet Shares Rise On Google Pay Debut: Should Apple Be Worried?
Nest Cam gets Google Assistant for Home experience (Seeking Alpha)
Related GOOGL
Bernstein: Lionsgate Is David In A Sea Of Goliaths
Alphabet Shares Rise On Google Pay Debut: Should Apple Be Worried?
Stocks Up, FANG Leaders Solid; Time To Sell Arista Networks? (Investor's Business Daily)

Despite a "mixed" fourth-quarter, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) is showing no signs of slowing down as website and cloud revenue growth continue to strengthen, according to MKM Partners. 

The Analyst

Rob Sanderson of MKM Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Google and raised the price target from $1,210 to $1,355.

The Thesis

Google has continued to experience strong growth in its websites segment, with website revenue growing by 23.8 percent in the fourth quarter, the highest in six quarters, Sanderson said in a Wednesday note. (See the analyst’s track record here.)

The cloud segment could also become a meaningful growth engine, and Google's cloud business — which now brings in $1 billion in revenue per quarter — is the fastest growing of the major cloud players, according to Google, Sanderson said. 

Google has room for "rapid expansion" in Asia, which accounts for only 15 percent of the firm's revenue today, Sanderson said. 

Price Action

At the time of publication, shares of Alphabet Inc. were trading up 2.6 percent at $1,131.73.

Related Links:

FANG Q4 Earnings Roundup

Gene Munster Breaks Down Alphabet's Overlooked Businesses

Latest Ratings for GOOG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018PiperJaffrayMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Oct 2017UBSMaintainsBuy
Oct 2017OppenheimerMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for GOOG
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: cloud MKM Partners Rob SandersonAnalyst Color Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

Bernstein: Lionsgate Is David In A Sea Of Goliaths
Alphabet Shares Rise On Google Pay Debut: Should Apple Be Worried?
Box Inc Is A Buy On Sustained Growth, Favorable Competitive Trends, Says DA Davidson
Q4 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Loeb, And Others Adjusted Their Portfolio
Every Executive Who's Disappeared From Snap Since Its IPO
The Market In 5 Minutes: Jobless Claims, PPI, Buffett And IBM
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GOOG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.