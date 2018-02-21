Match Group Is a Global Online Dating Leader, But Shares Are Fairly Valued, JPMorgan Says In Downgrade
After surging more than 175 percent over the past year, Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH)'s stock is now fairly valued with fewer catalysts ahead, according to JPMorgan.
The Analyst
JPMorgan's Doug Anmuth downgraded Match Group from Overweight to Neutral with an unchanged $42 price target.
The Thesis
Match Group, the parent company of multiple dating platforms including Tinder, is expected to remain a global leader in the sector — but three factors are likely to limit continued upside in the stock, Anmuth said. They are:
- Expectations for Tinder net adds to trend down and return to a more normalized level, while the platform has fewer product catalysts ahead.
- Other dating apps remain stable but are likely to post a low-single-digit sub growth, short of management's expectations for a mid-to-high-single digit growth rate.
- The stock's valuation is fairly valued at 32x 2019E GAAP P/E and 19x 2019E EV/EBITDA.
Investors may want to consider instead owning shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC). The company is Match Group's largest shareholder and spun off a portion of Match Group in its 2015 initial public offering, the analyst said.
IAC's stock is "more compelling," as its valuation implies that the non-dating and ANGI Homeservices' assets are trading at a negative enterprise value, Anmuth said.
Price Action
Shares of Match Group were trading lower by 0.36 percent Wednesday morning.
New Names, Old Classics Among Short Sellers' Top Stocks
Oppenheimer Swipes Left: Match Group Downgraded On Rich Valuation
Photo courtesy of Tinder.
Latest Ratings for MTCH
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Feb 2018
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
|Feb 2018
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Buy
|Buy
|Feb 2018
|BMO Capital
|Maintains
|Outperform
|Outperform
View More Analyst Ratings for MTCH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: dating Dating Apps Doug Anmuth JPMorganAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.