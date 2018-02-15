Market Overview

Morgan Stanley Targets New All-Time High For Bristol-Myers, Upgrades To Overweight
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 15, 2018 9:38am   Comments
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles Over 400 Points; Crude Oil Down 2%
The Week Ahead: IPOs Ramp Up Just As Earnings Season Fades
Biotech Forum Daily Digest For February 15th (Seeking Alpha)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) stock is up 26.5 percent year-over-year, making a partial recovery from a mid-2016 plunge, and one analyst anticipates upside worthy of a new all-time high.

The Rating

Morgan Stanley analyst David Risinger upgraded Bristol-Myers from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $63 to $78.

The Thesis

The firm’s immuno-oncology franchise lends strategic optionality, particularly in the form of mergers or acquisitions, and two of its drugs are seen to have significant market potential.

“We have greater confidence that Bristol's Opdivo + Yervoy combination regimen can play a meaningful role in first-line lung cancer, which is the largest cancer market,” Risinger said in a Thursday note. (See the analyst's track record here.)

Bristol-Myers recently released positive Phase 3 data on the Opdivo-Yervoy combination therapy demonstrating superior progression-free survival over chemotherapy. Risinger raised combined 2023 sales estimates from $11 billion to $13 billion on the news.

The analyst said he anticipates a market advantage driven by predictions of high overall survival in high tumor mutational burden patients; acceptable toxicity based on comparable levels in alternatives; patient preference over chemotherapy; and physician preference for biomarkers.

Considering this opportunity, the analyst forecasts five-year compound annual growth of 8 percent for revenue and 15 percent for earnings per share, coupled with operating margin expansion from 26 percent to 35 percent.

Price Action

Bristol-Myers Squibb shares were up 4.1 percent at $68.01 after the open Thursday.

HTG Molecular's Deal With Merck KGaA 'Provides Further Validation' For EdgeSeq Technology

How Digital Pills Could Change The Health Insurance Game

Latest Ratings for BMY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018Morgan StanleyUpgradesEqual-WeightOverweight
Feb 2018BMO CapitalMaintainsUnderperformUnderperform
Feb 2018Leerink SwannMaintainsOutperformOutperform

Posted-In: David Risinger Morgan StanleyAnalyst Color Biotech Upgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

