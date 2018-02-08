Market Overview

Buckingham Neutral On Delphi With Growth Already Baked In
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
February 08, 2018
Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) was in freefall Thursday on no discernable news apart from a fresh sideline rating.

The Rating

Buckingham Research Group analyst Glenn Chin initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $58 price target.

The Thesis

With global leadership in both internal combustion engines and hybrid and electric powertrains, the firm is expected to profit from shifting secular trends and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

“While these tailwinds will be partially offset by a shift away from diesels, the net effect will be significantly positive such that the company's revenue growth should outpace global light vehicle production by 2 to 3 percent through 2020,” Chin wrote in a note.

The analyst warned that Delphi will initially suffer one-time adjustment costs associated with the spinoff from Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and excess capital expenditures, but it will soon realize operating leverage and margin expansion.

The circumstances are seen to catalyze earnings-per-share growth beyond 2018 that is already baked into the current stock value.

Price Action

At time of publication, shares were down 3 percent at $52.46.

Photo courtesy of Delphi.

Latest Ratings for DLPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2018BuckinghamInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Jan 2018BMO CapitalInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Dec 2017Wells FargoInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

