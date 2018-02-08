Buckingham Neutral On Delphi With Growth Already Baked In
Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) was in freefall Thursday on no discernable news apart from a fresh sideline rating.
The Rating
Buckingham Research Group analyst Glenn Chin initiated coverage with a Neutral rating and $58 price target.
The Thesis
With global leadership in both internal combustion engines and hybrid and electric powertrains, the firm is expected to profit from shifting secular trends and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.
“While these tailwinds will be partially offset by a shift away from diesels, the net effect will be significantly positive such that the company's revenue growth should outpace global light vehicle production by 2 to 3 percent through 2020,” Chin wrote in a note.
The analyst warned that Delphi will initially suffer one-time adjustment costs associated with the spinoff from Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) and excess capital expenditures, but it will soon realize operating leverage and margin expansion.
The circumstances are seen to catalyze earnings-per-share growth beyond 2018 that is already baked into the current stock value.
Price Action
At time of publication, shares were down 3 percent at $52.46.
Photo courtesy of Delphi.
