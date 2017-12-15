Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

4 Things KeyBanc Likes About The New Delphi Technologies
Elizabeth Balboa , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 15, 2017 9:48am   Comments
Share:
4 Things KeyBanc Likes About The New Delphi Technologies
Related DLPH
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
With Delphi Splitting In Two, Morgan Stanley Says One Stock Is Worth Buying

Delphi Automotive’s spinoffs are doing just fine on their own. Not 10 days into its independent life, Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH) earned its fifth Buy rating with expectations of reclaiming its recent stock concessions.

The Rating

KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts Brett Hoselton and Irina Hodakovsky initiated coverage Friday with an Overweight rating and a $61 price target.

The Thesis

KeyBanc expects production growth across every continent to support 1- to 2-percent compound annual growth rates for Delphi Technologies over the next few years, while client expansion in new business segments pushes CAGR 1 to 2 percent above the industry average.

Meanwhile, volume leverage and cost savings could drive a 50-basis point annual margin expansion and enhance earnings per share growth.

“We believe EPS upside is possible, driven by strategic acquisitions to enhance technology portfolio and accelerate growth in electrification, as well as potential for opportunistic share repurchases,” Hoselton and Hodakovsky wrote in a note.

The analysts forecast fourth-quarter EPS of $1.11 with revenue of $1.238 billion.

Price Action

At time of publication, Delphi Technologies was set to open at $49.

Related Links:

'It's A Huge Deal': Delphi Buys Autonomous Startup nuTonomy

BlackBerry Teams Up With Delphi For QNX Operating System

Latest Ratings for DLPH

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2017KeyBancInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Dec 2017PiperJaffrayInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Dec 2017Bank of AmericaInitiates Coverage OnNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for DLPH
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Brett Hoselton Irina Hodakovsky KeyBanc KeyBanc Capital MarketsAnalyst Color Price Target Initiation Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DLPH)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 15, 2017
With Delphi Splitting In Two, Morgan Stanley Says One Stock Is Worth Buying
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 5, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2017
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 22, 2017
BofA: Buy Delphi Automotive Before It's Too Late
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on DLPH

Partner Center

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.