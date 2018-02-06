Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Oppenheimer Maintains Confidence In Lululemon After CEO's Resignation

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 06, 2018 11:41am   Comments
Share:
Oppenheimer Maintains Confidence In Lululemon After CEO's Resignation
Related LULU
The Market In 5 Minutes: Markets Plummet, Volatility Spikes
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks Stage Huge Rally Off Early Lows After Volatility Spike (Investor's Business Daily)

While the resignation of CEO Laurent Potdevin has caused an investor scare, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has a “solid bench in place," an Oppenheimer analyst said. 

The Analyst

Analyst Anna Andreeva maintained an Outperform rating on Lululemon with an $88 price target. 

The Thesis

Executive Chairman Glenn Murphy will assume the role of interim CEO while Lululemon formally searches for a permanent replacement, Andreeva said in a Monday note.

Both Lululemon's COO and lead merchandising and design executive will retain their roles, while Celeste Burgoyne, EVP of Americas, will oversee the global consumer-facing business, the analyst said. 

While the abrupt nature of the announcement has put downward pressure on the stock, the rest of the athletic apparel maker's management remains stable, and the company stands to benefit from Murphy’s “solid operational experience," Andreeva said. 

Lululemon management has reiterated its fourth-quarter 2017 guidance and the company's long-term $4-billion sales goal.

Price Action

At the time of publication, Lululemon shares were trading down 0.34 percent at $77.14. 

Related Links:

10 Things To Like About Lululemon

Lululemon Set For 'Long-Term Profitable Growth,' Says Bullish Analyst

Photo from Wikimedia. 

Latest Ratings for LULU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2018CitigroupDowngradesBuyNeutral
Dec 2017Deutsche BankUpgradesHoldBuy
Dec 2017Canaccord GenuityUpgradesSellHold

View More Analyst Ratings for LULU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Anna Andreeva Glenn Murphy Laurent Potdevin Oppenheimer retailAnalyst Color Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU)

The Market In 5 Minutes: Markets Plummet, Volatility Spikes
20 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
12 Stocks To Watch For February 6, 2018
10 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Dicks Sporting Goods Faces An Unlikely Competitor, Barclays Says
Lululemon Lifts Q4 Outlook On Successful Holiday Feat
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LULU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.