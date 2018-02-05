Citron Research's Andrew Left laid out the case for shorting Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) in late 2017 and debated Needham's Laura Martin, who took the other side of the trade. On Feb. 2, Martin released a new report that warned short sellers to close their position in Roku for six reasons.

The Analyst

Needham's Martin maintains a Buy rating on Roku's stock with an unchanged $50 price target. (See the analyst's track record here.)

The Thesis

Martin named six reasons for closing short Roku positions:

Roku's fourth-quarter earnings report Feb. 21 could "over-deliver."

Roku's strategic position within the streaming video space is improving.

Roku's moats are also improving.

Roku's stock will be included in S&P indices in March and Russell indices in June, which forces passive money managers to buy the stock for the first time.

Roku's valuation on a sales, OIBDA, P/E and free cash flow basis makes the stock "inexpensive."

Expectations for Roku to be acquired by a larger company remain high given the stock's market cap of $4 billion versus $115 billion for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).

Price Action

Shares of Roku were trading lower by 1.6 percent Monday morning.

