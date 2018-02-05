Roku Analyst Warns Short Sellers To Close Their Positions
Citron Research's Andrew Left laid out the case for shorting Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) in late 2017 and debated Needham's Laura Martin, who took the other side of the trade. On Feb. 2, Martin released a new report that warned short sellers to close their position in Roku for six reasons.
The Analyst
Needham's Martin maintains a Buy rating on Roku's stock with an unchanged $50 price target. (See the analyst's track record here.)
The Thesis
Martin named six reasons for closing short Roku positions:
- Roku's fourth-quarter earnings report Feb. 21 could "over-deliver."
- Roku's strategic position within the streaming video space is improving.
- Roku's moats are also improving.
- Roku's stock will be included in S&P indices in March and Russell indices in June, which forces passive money managers to buy the stock for the first time.
- Roku's valuation on a sales, OIBDA, P/E and free cash flow basis makes the stock "inexpensive."
- Expectations for Roku to be acquired by a larger company remain high given the stock's market cap of $4 billion versus $115 billion for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).
Price Action
Shares of Roku were trading lower by 1.6 percent Monday morning.
Citi Analyst Sees Roku Falling 45%, Downgrades To Sell
Roku Falls After Morgan Stanley Says Long-Term Earnings Potential Isn't Clear
Photo courtesy of Roku.
Latest Ratings for ROKU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2018
|Citigroup
|Downgrades
|Neutral
|Sell
|Jan 2018
|Morgan Stanley
|Downgrades
|Equal-Weight
|Underweight
|Nov 2017
|Needham
|Reiterates
|Buy
|Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for ROKU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
Posted-In: Andrew Left Citron Research Laura MartinAnalyst Color Short Sellers Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.